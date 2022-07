Rev. Capello was the produce manager for many years at local area grocery stores and served as a Pentecostal Minister for over 40 years. Rev. Ruben Capello, 80, passed away on July 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on March 7, 1942, to the late Frank and Antonia Capello. He was the third eldest out of 21 children. Rev. Capello married the love of his life, Ramona Diaz on November 29, 1965, in Lockhart. From this union 6 children were born: Ruben, Frank, Elizabeth, Linda, Walter and Betty.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO