Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

0

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.25 cents at $8.0675 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 4.25 cents at $7.4650 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 1.50 cents at $4.62 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 48.25 cents at 15.6175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.3602 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .87 cent at $1.7875 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $1.1472 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .