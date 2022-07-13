ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

O’Ryan Nude Workout Video Leaks, Twitter Thirst Is High

By Lance Strong
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiPtr_0geFQxU900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BvG0_0geFQxU900

Source: David Livingston / Getty

O’Ryan , the brother of fellow watermelon chomper Omarion , is either throwing the culture a distraction or shifting the momentum after Mario fumbled the proverbial bag. The singer had a nude workout video of him shared on the Internet and on Twitter, the thirst has reached dangerous levels.

O’Ryan, 35, is the younger brother of Omarion and has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Jhene Aiko. O’Ryan made waves in the Omarion and Mario VERZUZ event, joining his brother on stage in an interesting display of consuming watermelon slices. The reactions to the viral moment still live in the heads of many and it was definitely a tough night for the Browner brothers.

With Mario sinking all of his goodwill with the announcement of a new track with sawed-off singer and rapper Tory Lanez, perhaps O’Ryan thought it’d be a good time to let his trouser snake get some airtime and take some of the heat off him and Omarion after their showing at VERZUZ.

Naturally, we’re not going to post the video of O’Ryan doing jumping jacks while “little O’Ryan” joins in. A thorough search on social media will get you where you need to go should you want to view the goods.

On Twitter, folks are reacting in kind to the video and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 102.5 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

Photo:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
Person
Tory Lanez
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy