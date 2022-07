By the grace of God and the faithfulness of many generations, Ruggles Camp will host the 150th Camp Meeting July 20-31. I am humbled and honored to be part of this faith community spreading the holy flame of God’s love and light to a hurting world. For years pilgrims have testified to the sacredness of Ruggles Camp ground in Lewis County, often literally feeling something mystical as one enters the gates. I have sensed this many times; perhaps my great-grandfather, Rev. David Johnson who was one of the preachers in 1935 is a reason I have felt such a strong connection.

LEWIS COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO