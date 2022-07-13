ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get a Lenovo Chromebook for just $79 with Best Buy's anti-Prime Day deal

ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZDNet's Prime Day coverage is in full effect, which means that as competitive as Amazon is getting with its offers, so is its closest competitors. Namely, Best Buy has one of the best anti-Prime Day Chromebook deals right now. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 -- which retails...

www.zdnet.com

notebookcheck.net

Deal: 55-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV with native 120 Hz on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Summerly temperatures across the northern hemisphere may mean that many people currently spend more of their time outside. However, due to the recently released 2022 television models from the big three manufacturers in this segment, this is an extremely good time to snatch a well-performing OLED TV from last year's lineup at a very reasonable price. Amazon in particular now offers a notable deal on Sony's most affordable OLED TV from last year, the Bravia A80J.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Amazon's own 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

When Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, I started to keep my eyes peeled for the best deals. And none can beat this Amazon Fire 50" TV that's on sale for just $99. This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10 and up to 60fps for a smooth and dazzling picture quality, which is sure to upgrade your everyday viewing experience. HDR 10 delivers vivid colors onscreen, providing more accurate and beautiful images to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Last Chance: With This Hack, Prime Members Can Get $502 of Free & Discounted Amazon Subscriptions Until Tonight

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day is known for unbeatable discounts on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment and, of course, Amazon devices. However, the savings don’t stop at Echo speakers or a new OLED TV. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon subscriptions are also majorly discounted for Prime members right now. In total, Prime Members can sign up for $549 worth of Amazon subscriptions for free. Be warned: most of these offers end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. What kind of subscriptions are available? First up, try Amazon Music Unlimited for four months at absolutely no cost (non...
MLB
CNET

How to Turn Your Coins Into Cash

If you've been feeling the pinch of inflation -- and who hasn't? -- you might be looking for untapped revenue sources. You could be literally sitting on one right now: the coins that have accumulated around your home in piggy banks, drawers, tubs, jars, pockets and couches. For many, turning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Digital Trends

You’re not going to get the Samsung Odyssey G9 any cheaper than this

Among the various Prime Day deals that are everywhere right now, you’ll find a select few gems that are worth splurging on. If you’re in the market for a premium monitor, one that will offer you the maximum levels of immersion and quality, there are some monitor deals that are worthwhile. One such noteworthy gem is the ultrawide, ultra-bright, and ultra-gorgeous Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s as impressive as it is expensive, but it just got so much cheaper that it’s actually worth the price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We gave these earbuds a 9/10, but at their Prime Day price, they’re an 11/10

What I love about Prime Day is that, if you look closely, you can find huge discounts on products that are already so good, they don’t need any discount at all. A perfect example is Soundcore’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When they debuted at $170, I thought they were so good, I gave them a 9/10 rating in my review, and issued them Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice award. But these ratings and awards are always a balancing act between price and performance, so now that these buds are 47% off for Prime Day, and selling for just $90? I’m going to 11.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

The best Verizon Unlimited price is here. All you need to know

Verizon just revealed a new Welcome Unlimited plan with a more attractive price and unlimited 5G data, calls, and messages. The plan costs just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Play, including taxes and fees. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drive

BMW Responds to Fury Over Heated Seats Subscription Fee

BMW is trying to cool the controversy that heated seat subscriptions has created. BMW released a statement Friday to address the controversy over its in-vehicle subscriptions, called "Functions on Demand." In some markets, Functions on Demand charges owners to access preinstalled hardware, such as heated seats. The statement is addressed to the automaker's U.S. customers and downplays subscription services like these will play for future owners. The company said the added functionality on top of pre-existing hardware—like using a driver-assistance camera as a dash recording device—will be the bulk of what BMW offers in the U.S. This is in contrast to charging for the core functionality of an option that was installed/ordered from the factory, which the statement attempts to pour cold water on.
CARS
Digital Trends

Yes, you can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $600 right now

Now is your last chance to take advantage of the Prime Day deals before they’re gone for good. Even though the event officially ended yesterday, some retailers are still offering steep discounts — and that includes Best Buy. Best Buy has slashed the prices of its already affordable Insignia F30 TV line, and now you can pick up a large 75-inch 4K TV for the killer price of $600, saving $250 from the list price of $850.
ELECTRONICS

