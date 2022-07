Richard “Rick” Eugene Mooney, 70, passed from this life on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Sheffield, Texas. A longtime resident of Texas, Rick was born in Midland on November 24, 1951, to Bobby Joe and Betty (Davis) Mooney. He graduated from Lamesa High School in 1970 and later attended Odessa College with studies in Criminal Justice. Rick worked in the Permian Basin oil field industry for many years and later as a Government Trapper for the State of Texas.

LAMESA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO