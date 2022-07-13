ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Airshow is this Weekend

By Jim Maurice
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DULUTH -- A lot of people will be heading north this weekend for the annual Duluth Air and Aviation Expo. The two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Airshow flight fun for Mariam Mackar

Come and see Natasha, an L39 aircraft, at the Duluth Airshow. Mariam Mackar was able to check her out and even fly her for a little bit on Friday. Natasha and Pilot Bill will be at the airshow, which runs Saturday and Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Duluth mural project connects city to its Ojibwe history

Artists in Duluth are hard at work completing a large mural along the city's Lakewalk next to Lake Superior. It honors Chief Buffalo, an Ojibwe leader who 170 years ago completed a remarkable journey to Washington D.C., that helped preserve Ojibwe homelands. Recently a group of young people from the...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

New Lake Superior Plaza Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The newly designed Lake Superior Plaza at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street had a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The space, next to the Allete headquarters building, is the company’s attempt to create a community gathering space that features their sustainability in action strategy.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Head Of The Lakes Fair Announces 2022 Event Details

One of the best parts of summer? All of the different fairs! The Head of the Lakes Fair is one of them and organizers just announced details for this year's big spectacle. Speaking of fun summer fairs, the Minnesota State Fair just announced their new foods for this year. The fun new foods range from pickle pizza to cake on a stick. Some of them are definitely meant for Instagram posts rather than enjoyment. Ha!
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cirrus unveils brand new expansion in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- One of Duluth’s biggest employers showcased its brand new state-of-the-art expansion today as demand increases. Cirrus Aircraft unveiled its expansion attached to the existing center by holding a ribbon ceremony with Duluth city leaders. The new facility will help increase aircraft design space by over thirty percent...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Sidewalk Days’ Brings the Downtown Duluth Area to Life

DULUTH, Minn — Sidewalk Days took over the streets of Duluth today. This 3-day event showcases nearly 100 vendors and attracts more than four thousand people each year. It’s a booming event for downtown businesses, but what happens when they pack up, head back inside, and return to their day to day sales?
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Littlefork, West Duluth, Moose Lake

Littlefork-Big Falls, MN- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recently awarded $3.7 million to fund stop arm cameras statewide. Littlefork-Big Falls received about $38,000 for 13 cameras. The cameras will help enforce Stop Arm Violations and keep students safe. State law requires all vehicles to stop when a bus’ arm is down and lights are flashing. Minnesota bus drivers observed as many as a thousand violations in a day in 2022. Eastrange Academy in Eveleth also received funding for two cameras.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Air Show#The U S Air Force#Airshows#Duluth Airshow
Mark Elworth Jr

Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Lake Superior Agates will be at the show(Photo Credit: Wikipedia) The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!. It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Iron Range, Duluth, Minnesota

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is expanding its “Summer Buddy Backpacks” program. The backpacks include shelf-stable foods for kids to eat over the weekend. The program coincides with their summer-long Meet Up and Chow Down program that provides free lunch to students Mondays through Thursdays. New pickup locations for the weekend meals are Mondays in Eveleth, Tuesdays in Gilbert and Wednesdays in Keewatin.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Blatnik Bridge Update: Total Rebuild + No Hammond Connection

As the eventual replacement project for the Blatnik Bridge approaches its start date, the final design is starting to become clearer. Two major design questions seem to now have an answer; one involves the final location and scope of the project (i.e. will it be rebuilt on the existing footings or become a totally new structure) and the other involves how the bridge connects to traffic at it's base when it lands in Superior.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
B105

Canal Park Condo With Unbelievable Lake Views On The Market

There is just one word for this condo located in Canal Park: incredible! There's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live in the heart of Duluth with this home on the market. There are always amazing homes on the market these days. Recently, I came across the most incredible house hidden along Superior Street in Duluth. I work and spend time often in the area and had no idea a home was nestled among the businesses!
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

DECC Hosting All Breed Dog Show

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 73rd Annual Duluth All Breed Dog Show begins Thursday at the DECC. The show runs each day through Sunday from 8 a-m to 3 p-m. Over 150 breeds of dogs will be featured in the competition with a new show each day finishing with a Best in Show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Zoo Announced Lion Lily Has Passed Away

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo announced in a Facebook post, their female African Lion Lily has passed away Tuesday. After very quickly becoming lethargic and losing her appetite the veterinary staff sedated her and performed a full exam over the week. The initial findings indicated a possible...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Two workers injured in flash fire at Superior Refinery

SUPERIOR — Two contractors were injured in a flash fire while working to rebuild Cenovus' Superior Refinery on Friday. Construction activity caused a flash fire at about 1:20 p.m., injuring two workers who were treated on site and then brought to a local hospital "for assessment and treatment," Cenovus spokesperson Kim Guttormson said in an email to the News Tribune.
SUPERIOR, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy