Actor and producer Sophia Bush met entrepreneur and real estate investor Grant Hughes on a New Year’s trip to Nicaragua almost 10 years ago. “We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” Sophia says. But at the start of the pandemic, the two began sharing books, articles, and philanthropic initiatives. That segued into long FaceTime sessions and, eventually, dating.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO