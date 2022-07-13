Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2: Wait, Hope… Dies?!? *That’s* What Kristian Alfonso Came Back For?

In the room where Finn’s being held, he listens as, on the other side of the door, Sheila turns seductive in an effort to convince Mike to go get his medicine. At Forrester Creations, Eric sees no reason to get lawyers involved in their divorce and believes they can hammer it out on their own. Quinn agrees with him, but wants to be sure she’s being smart about this. She doesn’t want to believe he’d take advantage of her, but she also didn’t think he’d have an affair… and he did. Wyatt walks in awkwardly as she asks, “Really, Eric? You’re leaving me for Donna?” Wyatt interrupts to remind Quinn she wanted the divorce to be amicable. Eric says he never meant to hurt her, just as she never meant to hurt him when she fell in love with Carter. Quinn isn’t thrilled about having to say Donna at work every day. Wyatt coughs, “Amicable.” Eric assures Quinn he’ll be more than fair. They had a wonderful marriage and he’d hate for a divorce to tarnish that. He exits and Quinn protests to Wyatt, “Donna? Donna!”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO