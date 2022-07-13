ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2: Wait, Hope… Dies?!? *That’s* What Kristian Alfonso Came Back For?

By Charlie Mason
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeah, we’ve got one word for this development: Nope. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, has made our jaws drop so often that we really should be wearing a chinstrap by now. First, there was the resurrection of Stefano DiMera’s “late” daughter, Megan. (Read the photo-filled recap of Episode...

soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Out Again — and Unfortunately, ‘Sami Really Put the Kibosh On a Return’

Having wrapped up her ill-fated wedding, it looks like Alison Sweeney is exiting once more. And it’s a safe bet she’ll be taking Sami far, far away from Salem! Between learning that her “hero” Lucas was behind her kidnapping and finding EJ and Belle in bed together (or at least undressed and bed adjacent), we can’t exactly say we blame her!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, Victor’s latest action gets a big reaction from his nemesis — one that might make Victoria regret that “Ashtoria” was ever a thing even more than she already does! In other developments, forces conspire against Diane even as she makes progress with Kyle, Lily focuses on business while Billy finds working with Chelsea a pleasure, and Adam goes the extra mile for Sally. Want more than just teases of teasers? Keep reading, and we’ll get into both the nitty and the gritty of these spoilers and more!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Kristian Alfonso
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Producer Casey Kasprzyk Serve Up Scalding Hot Tea on Bill, Rick, ‘Dealor’ and More

Get the scoop on “Quarter”, “Bridge”, “Dealor” and fan favorite characters who have gone MIA. At a recent party for her Beverly Hills clothing store, Benheart, Katherine Kelly Lang did an Instagram live session that showed not only all the fun and fashions at the gathering, but revealed some juicy nuggets of soapy goodness for fans of Bold & Beautiful as well.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Days Of Our Lives
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Chad and EJ haven’t always had the best of relationships. Yet for some reason, EJ is the one that Chad feels the need to confide in. But about what?. Could the out-of-the-blue offer that Will’s about to receive mean that he and Sonny will wind up living separate lives once again?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, July 18, through Monday, July 22, as Ridge presses Mike Guthrie for intel on Sheila, the madwoman and her “late” son engage in a battle that could put one or the other of them in the grave for real! Plus, Hope presses dad Deacon a little harder than might be wise, and Bill shares an update on his relationship status with Katie. Wait, do they even have a relationship at this point? Get all the deets below…
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Trina’s Trial Is Hopefully the Beginning of Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital — and the Metro Court Drama Sets Up New Rivalries

In what feels like it took forever to get here, Trina’s trial is finally getting underway on General Hospital. Hopefully, this means Esme’s going to be getting her comeuppance soon. Other storylines continue to drag and aren’t providing viewers with any answers. Let’s dive into what happened in Port Charles this week.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Finn Goes Berzerk Trying to Get To Steffy as Sheila Holds Him Back

In the room where Finn’s being held, he listens as, on the other side of the door, Sheila turns seductive in an effort to convince Mike to go get his medicine. At Forrester Creations, Eric sees no reason to get lawyers involved in their divorce and believes they can hammer it out on their own. Quinn agrees with him, but wants to be sure she’s being smart about this. She doesn’t want to believe he’d take advantage of her, but she also didn’t think he’d have an affair… and he did. Wyatt walks in awkwardly as she asks, “Really, Eric? You’re leaving me for Donna?” Wyatt interrupts to remind Quinn she wanted the divorce to be amicable. Eric says he never meant to hurt her, just as she never meant to hurt him when she fell in love with Carter. Quinn isn’t thrilled about having to say Donna at work every day. Wyatt coughs, “Amicable.” Eric assures Quinn he’ll be more than fair. They had a wonderful marriage and he’d hate for a divorce to tarnish that. He exits and Quinn protests to Wyatt, “Donna? Donna!”
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

Sami Spills Belle’s Secret to Shawn and Has Choice Words For EJ Before She Leaves Salem

In the morning, Marlena finds Sami reading an online Intruder article about Lucas’s arrest. Marlena encourages her to process her feelings, but Sami says if she starts crying she won’t be able to stop. Marlena asks where she went after storming out of the church. Sami recounts going to see EJ, who was having sex with Belle. A gob-smacked Marlena urges Sami not to take her anger out on her sister. She’ll just be hurting herself. When Marlena leaves the room, Sami darts out of there.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyond Salem’s Second Chapter Review: Is the Days of Our Lives Blast From the Past Worth Checking Out?

Spoiler warning! If you haven’t finished Beyond Salem’s second chapter yet, go do that first or check out our recap galleries for each episode!. With Beyond Salem Chapter 2 officially finished today, we thought it might be fun to do something of an unofficial “soapbox” to figure out whether Peacock’s second foray into the Days of Our Lives spinoff worked or not. I’ll be honest: The first chapter was, well, kind of up and down for me, which made me a little leery about this second one.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Did General Hospital Cut Off a Branch of the Corinthos Family Tree After a Days of Our Lives Leading Man’s Disastrous Audition?

The casting that almost was. The second outing of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem this week has given us so many blasts from the pasts at this point, it can be hard to keep track. Though there’s been a ton of familiar faces from the ’80s, we got to see the return of one, slightly more current character: John’s son, Paul.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Michael Ensnares Ashland in a Devious Trap — With Diane’s Help

Nate stops by Lily’s office and they chat about how Elena is enjoying her trip to Hawaii. Imani interrupts and asks to see the pictures of his girlfriend seeing the sights. She’s sure Elena is missing him but she’s glad he stayed; he was a huge help to her last night. They tell Lily about the podcast plans for Elena and Imani adds that Nate lent a sympathetic and compassionate ear to her regarding her concerns about her mother. They discuss the care issues that Naya is facing. Lily knows these decisions are hard to make.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy