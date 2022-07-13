ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Ersson Eager for Healthy Return

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 season did not go the way Samuel Ersson envisioned it after the highly regarded Swedish netminder arrived in Allentown for his first season of North American pro hockey. Recurring groin issues limited the Lehigh Valley Phantoms rookie netminder's season to just five games;' the latter two of which he...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Penguins Acquire Petry, Poehling From Montreal for Matheson and 2023 Pick

The Draft Pick Included is a 2023 Fourth-Round Pick. The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Petry, 34, is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins for Smith

Third-round pick in 2023 Draft also goes to Pittsburgh for 25-year-old defenseman. John Marino was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old defenseman had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announce Date and Match-Ups For Hockey Day MN 2023

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Bally Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the White Bear Local Organizing Committee, announced the date and schedule for the 17th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare, today at Marketfest in downtown White Bear Lake. Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township will serve as the venue for the 17th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 28.
NHL
NHL

Checking in with: Jack Peart

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Jack Peart didn't have any Minnesota Wild jerseys that donned the name of his favorite player. Growing up in Grand Rapids, the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner joked that he instead simply had "some nice cheap jerseys" to rep his favorite hometown NHL team. But Peart...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings bolster blue-line depth on second day of 2022-23 free agency

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman remained busy on the second day of free agency, welcoming two more new players to Hockeytown. On Thursday, Detroit officially signed defensemen Olli Maatta and Mark Pysyk to one-year contracts. And after inking six free agents on...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Best free agent signing debated by NHL.com

It was a wild first two days when the NHL free agent market opened Wednesday with several big-name players changing addresses in the first 48 hours. It's hard to determine winners and losers before we see these players on the ice and how they fit with their new teammates. But...
NHL

Hughes on Matheson: 'Mike is a five-star human being'

MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes met the media on Saturday afternoon via Zoom after trading Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Penguins in exchange for Mike Matheson. Hughes also signed Rem Pitlick to a two-year, one-way contract extension. Here are a few highlights from his press conference:. Hughes...
NHL
NHL

Blues sign Perunovich, Walker

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has signed six players today. Scott Perunovich, 23, signed a one-year, one-way contract. He played in 19 games for the Blues this past season and recorded six assists. He also played in seven playoff games and had four assists. The 5-foot-10 defenseman also played in 17 games for Springfield (AHL) and recorded 22 points (three goals, 19 assists). He was originally drafted 45th overall by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Detroit signs Olli Maata to one-year contract

Maatta, 27, appeared in 66 games with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2021-22 season, recording eight points (1-7-8), a plus-17 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound blueliner also ranked among the Kings' top defensemen with 67 hits (4th) and 94 blocked shots (3rd), while logging 18:17 average time on ice. Additionally, Maatta played in seven games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Kings clinched their first postseason berth in four years. In all, Maatta has spent nine seasons between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Kings since 2013-14, totaling 136 points (30-106-136), a plus-70 rating and 134 penalty minutes in 534 games, in addition to 27 points (5-22-27), a plus-28 rating and 24 penalty minutes in 85 postseason contests. Originally selected by the Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, he won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the team in 2016 and 2017. He placed fifth in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy as a 19-year-old after picking up 29 points (9-20-29), a plus-eight rating and 14 penalty minutes during the 2013-14 season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Devils excited by offseason additions despite missing out on Gaudreau

The New Jersey Devils took their best swing at signing Johnny Gaudreau and missed when the unrestricted free agent forward chose the Columbus Blue Jackets instead. But the Devils believe they were still able to check a lot of the boxes they wanted to this offseason with the moves they made in the past week. It began with acquiring goalie Vitek Vanecek in a trade of picks in the 2022 NHL Draft with the Washington Capitals on July 8 followed by forward Erik Haula in a trade with the Boston Bruins for Pavel Zacha on Wednesday.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Capitals advancing coaching opportunities for women at development camp

Schuler participated in the staff meetings with Capitals coach Peter Laviolette and Scott Allen, coach of Hershey of the American Hockey League, where they reviewed practice planning and tactical packages. She also had individual discussions with Capitals assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe about neutral-zone play and penalty-killing techniques. "It's...
DULUTH, MN
NHL

Canes Sign Sawchenko To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Sawchenko $750,000 at the NHL level and $85,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $110,000 guarantee.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Compher throws Stanley Cup party at hometown rink in Illinois

"It's super special," the Colorado Avalanche forward said as he celebrated his day with the Cup on Friday in Northbrook, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago. "A lot of my best friends in the world I made in this rink right here, so many memories, great memories, coaches and players. The most fun part is getting to share with all the people in the community, the people who helped get me to this point. Without Northbrook and my family and my friends, I wouldn't' be the player I am today or the person I am today."
NORTHBROOK, IL
NHL

Schultz agrees to two-year, $6 million contract with Kraken

Defenseman had 23 points last season; Seattle also adds goalie Jones. Justin Schultz agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3 million. The 32-year-old defenseman had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 74 games for the...
SEATTLE, WA

