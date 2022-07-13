Ersson Eager for Healthy Return

Maatta, 27, appeared in 66 games with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2021-22 season, recording eight points (1-7-8), a plus-17 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound blueliner also ranked among the Kings' top defensemen with 67 hits (4th) and 94 blocked shots (3rd), while logging 18:17 average time on ice. Additionally, Maatta played in seven games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Kings clinched their first postseason berth in four years. In all, Maatta has spent nine seasons between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Kings since 2013-14, totaling 136 points (30-106-136), a plus-70 rating and 134 penalty minutes in 534 games, in addition to 27 points (5-22-27), a plus-28 rating and 24 penalty minutes in 85 postseason contests. Originally selected by the Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, he won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the team in 2016 and 2017. He placed fifth in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy as a 19-year-old after picking up 29 points (9-20-29), a plus-eight rating and 14 penalty minutes during the 2013-14 season.

