CBS Sports says ‘pressure is mounting’ for Karl Dorrell to win in Boulder

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

Measuring the temperature of a head coach’s seat seems to be a mix of a subjective and objective science. There are certain biases involved, but you also can’t ignore a poor record.

The state of Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell’s seat seems to fluctuate depending on who’s asked. In June, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News wrote that Dorrell should be safe for at least the immediate future.

CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd ranked all 131 FBS head coaches on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the hottest seat, and Dorrell was given a mostly safe, but not comfortable 3, which translates to “pressure is mounting.”

The one thing you can’t be in college football is boring. And CU is booorrring . A surprise 4-2 debut season during COVID-19 was followed with Dorrell going 4-8 in Year 2. The offense was epically bad, finishing second-worst in total offense and in the bottom 10 in gains of at least 10, 20 and 30 yards. Dorrell was a surprise hire after the loss of Mel Tucker, joining the Buffaloes after being the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach. CU may not have the money or willingness to can Dorrell after three seasons, but times have changed. Whatever happens going forward, Colorado is going to play in an at least an altered conference with different expectations and perhaps less revenue. Even more reason why it can’t be boring.

Colorado fans will be happy to know that only Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards were given a 5 (“win or be fired”).

