Fury over plans to introduce wheelie bins in the New Forest as residents claim they will ruin its 'outstanding natural beauty'

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fury has erupted after councillors in the New Forest voted to bring in wheelie bins to the area for the first first time despite fears it will ruin the area's 'natural beauty'.

Until now the New Forest in Hampshire has resisted the introduction of 'unsightly' plastic rubbish bins, believing they could tarnish the area's famed rural aesthetic.

But - after been told by central government to improve poor recycling levels - the area's council has finally agreed to have the bins wheeled outside of 90 per cent of properties in the Forest in a scheme estimated to cost up to £5.6m.

Locals and councillors fear an 'invasion' of wheelie will spoil the quaint natural beauty of the New Forest - which was recently voted the best National Park in Europe - and could even pose a danger for those with 'steeply sloping drives'.

One councillor insisted the impracticality of the bins meant they would prove 'as popular as a pork pie in a synagogue' with some residents.

However, the introduction of wheelie bins was voted in at a New Forest District Council (NFDC) meeting last night, with the majority of councillors voting in favour.

New government legislation on recycling and food waste saw the council's hand forced on the bins, despite the widespread concerns it would transform the forest into a 'dustbin area'.

The bins will replace the current system of separate plastic bags for general waste - including food - and recycling which are collected together once a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmB3h_0geEoJyk00
Councillor Sue Bennison putting her rubbish out in front of her cottage in the New Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzEOr_0geEoJyk00
Wheelie bins outside homes in Landford, Wiltshire, just a couple of miles down the road

The New Forest is currently the only area in Hampshire where wheelie bins don't adorn the pavements.

The district was ranked 286 out of 345 UK councils in terms of recycling performance in 2018/19.

Conservative NFDC Councillor Derek Tipp said 32 Tory councillors voted in the bins, while 10 Liberal Democrats abstained and two Liberal Democrats voted against it.

Cllr Tipp, 74, said he 'reluctantly' voted in favour.

He said: 'I think we've got to introduce them. I'm less than enthusiastic but I think the way the government is putting in these new recycling targets means we've got to make a change.

'We've really got to try to work with them, I've come to the conclusion we've got to try to adapt to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Q7tW_0geEoJyk00
Planning chiefs last night voted to introduce wheelie bins for the first time ever in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RISLQ_0geEoJyk00
A New Forest pony close to rubbish bags outside a cottage in Bramshaw, New Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ldQD_0geEoJyk00
Until now the New Forest in Hampshire has resisted the introduction of 'unsightly' plastic rubbish bins, believing they could tarnish the area's look

'The main thing people don't like is the appearance, people don't want to see them littering our pavements, and I don't too but we've got to get our recycling rates up.'

Tory Cllr Sue Bennison, 76, vice chair of the NFDC's Environment Panel, previously spoke out against the bins.

She said: 'The disadvantage with having wheelie bins in the Forest is that a lot of people go to work early in the morning and don't come back until the evening.

'They will put their bins out and won't be able to put them back until they return - they'll be standing out there all day long.

'Do we really want to see that in the Forest? I wouldn't want to see the Forest littered with wheelie bins.

'I personally don't like them. I'm probably a bit old fashioned, but because I live in the Forest I wouldn't want to see wheelie bins everywhere.

'It makes the Forest look a bit like a dustbin area. They look unsightly.'

Tory Cllr Alan Glass, 77, was another critic. He said the could even be 'dangerous'.

He also said: 'They are also unsightly and unpleasant. If you have lots of modern houses with small front gardens like we do here - plastic wheelie bins in the front garden just don't suit it.

'I have been around the country and seen wheelie bins in front of people's front lounge windows... we don't want that down here.

'Can you imagine going to Beaulieu high street, voted one of the most beautiful places in the UK, and seeing wheelie bins everywhere?

'If you have a terraced house, do you want two or three wheelie bins outside your home? I certainly don't - and I know a lot of people are very worried about it.

'They would be about as popular as a pork pie in a synagogue.'

