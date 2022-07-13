Rusty North Sea oil rig arrives off British coast to be transformed into a key exhibit in £120million 'Festival of Brexit' with a waterfall, amphitheatre and broadcast studio

A rusty North Sea oil rig will join the £120million former 'Festival of Brexit' after it today landed off the British coast ready to be transformed into the latest 'art' exhibit.

The 'See Monster' is one of ten key exhibits for 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' - which 'airbrushed' Brexit from the project last year - which includes the 'Dreamachine', which is like a giant kaleidoscope you experience with your eyes shut.

The decommissioned 450-tonne rig will be transformed to 'inspire conversation about the repurposing of large industrial structures and design-led solutions to sustainable futures', according to organisers.

It was transported by sea on a flatbed barge as big as a football pitch as it landed at Weston-super-Mare in Somerset this morning, July 13.

The 'See Monster' arrived in Weston-Super-Mare this morning on a flatbed barge as big as a football pitch today, July 13. It is a rusty disused North Sea Oil rig that will be made into an art exhibit for 'Unboxed' - once dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit'

The 'See Monster' coming into land on the shores of Weston-Super-Mare before it is taken to former 1930s lido Tropicana to be transformed

The oil platform will then be taken to its new home of the Tropicana - the former 1930s lido where Banksy's Dismaland was based - and its transformation will begin.

The project was the brainchild of Leeds-based design and events company Newsubstance, who said the world-first project was an ambitious feat of design.

Organisers said 'See Monster' will feature four publically accessible levels animated by a 12m waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster's shimmering scales, an onboard green oasis and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio.

The entire construction will be 35m tall - 15m taller than the Angel of the North and just 11m shy of Nelson's Column.

Patrick O'Mahony, creative director and founder of Newsubstance, said the idea behind the project was to find a platform 'to tell stories with'.

An artist's impression of what the 35m 'See Monster' will look like once work has completed. It will open to the public on the August Bank Holiday weekend and will feature a 12m waterfall

The 'See Monster' is one of the projects in 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' which was originally dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' by Jacob Rees-Mogg

He added: 'What better platform than a decommissioned oil rig?'

'The whole point was to create a structure that was big, joyful, and create a real impact - and that's what See Monster gave us the opportunity to do.

'It will have experiments in renewable futures - so new thinking in wind turbines and solar, a giant waterfall that comes down the front, and a huge amount of kinetic sculptures across the entire structure.'

The rig spent 30 years in the North Sea and the last 12 months in a Dutch shipyard being stripped, cleaned and repaired ahead of its delivery to Weston-super-Mare.

Mr O'Mahony said: "We didn't want to build from new, we wanted to really explore reused [materials].

'There are these big industrial structures all around the world, the rigs are just one of them, and we wanted to really create that blueprint to see what's possible - we are taking these beasts that have had one life form and transforming them into something new.

'We wanted to bring it in almost as the beast and transform it into a beauty, and when it comes in and gets raised and put on the legs, over the next six to eight weeks we are going to plant a huge wild garden over the whole top.

'The point is that it is like it has been "rehabilitated" - it has spent its life taking out of the earth and now it is time to give back.'

Despite the huge amount of effort that has gone into delivering the project, it will only be fully open to the public for two months between from the August Bank Holiday weekend and the end of October.

After it closes, many of the artworks are due to be installed around the town, while the rig itself will be deconstructed and recycled.

The 'Tour de Moon' event, described as a 'cosmic journey into the possibilities of tomorrow: live shows, nightlife, digital experiences and more created in collaboration with the Moon'. The 'immersive' event will tour Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton

Mark Canniford, North Somerset councillor for placemaking and economy, said Weston-super-Mare had been chosen for the installation out of a 'long-list' of seaside towns that wanted it.

He said it is part of the town's efforts to re-establish itself as one of Britain's great seaside destinations.

'You can see the interest it has generated today - hundreds of people turned up to see this monster pulled up on to the beach,' he said.

'This will bring people in, there's no doubt about it.

'Anyone in the West Country will come and have a look and see what this oil rig's about, and also it is giving something back.

'It is something that has been used to extract carbon from our seas which is now going to show everyone what can be done with all the green energy it will be showcasing, which I think is so clever.'

Mr Canniford said the 'See Monster' is a marked contrast to the Weston-Super-Mare's previous art installation in 2015, Banksy's dystopian theme park Dismaland.

He said that while Dismaland was about Britain's neglected and dying seaside resorts, The 'See Monster' is about regeneration and rebirth.

'Storytrails', consisting of AR and VR shows hosted at local libraries, which are described as a 'deep dive into our collective history'. Pictured: David Olusoga, a British-Nigerian historian, broadcaster and filmmaker whose BBC TV series include Black and British and British: A Forgotten History and Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol, a documentary on the story behind the protests that led to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston's being thrown in Bristol Harbour

'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK': What are the ten art exhibits at the £120m former 'Festival of Brexit'?

'Dandelion' the 'grow your own food' initiative from 'Unboxed' in Scotland

'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK', originally dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit', has cost British taxpayers £120m and runs from March to October this year.

Across 2022 it will feature 10 'awe-inspiring new ideas' across, science technology, maths and the arts.

Source: Unboxed

What is now called the 'Unboxed' project was originally launched by Theresa May in 2018 and was dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' by current Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg.

'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' is described as a 'nationwide festival in celebration of the creativity and innovation of the United Kingdom'.

The project was originally launched by Theresa May in 2018 and was dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' by current Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The £120million government-funded ceremony was originally coined as a way of championing Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

It was then internally given the working title 'Festival UK 2022' as organisers distanced the project from the referendum - until chief creative director Martin Green revealed the name 'Unboxed'.

The project was blasted by MPs in March - a week after its launch in Scotland - as an 'irresponsible use of public money' that was 'lacking vision'.

'Unboxed' was described as a 'prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start,' by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee.

The MPs wrote: 'The desire for it to seemingly cater to everyone, everywhere, is a recipe for failure and investing £120m in something when the Government, by their own admission, "did not know what it was" is an irresponsible use of public money.'

DCMS Committee Chair, Julian Knight, said: 'The Unboxed festival acts as a prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start.

'That it took three years to come up with a rather nebulous name, which will mean little to the few that are even aware of its existence, does not bode well for its chances of delivering a true lasting legacy.'

Speaking last October, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: 'Next year we will celebrate creativity in all four corners of the UK in what is set to be a huge year for the nation.

'Everyone should have the opportunity to experience world-leading arts and culture no matter what their background or where they're from - and that's what Unboxed is all about.

'In 2022 we're also preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Together, these events will be at the heart of a year of celebration that will showcase the best of the UK to the world.'

A DCMS spokesperson said they disagree with the committee's findings in March this year.

They said: 'The UK has a strong history of hosting incredible international events that deliver huge benefits for the nation, creating jobs and increasing investment in towns and cities across the country.

'2022 will be no different with Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Women's Euros, the Rugby League World Cup and UNBOXED bringing people together and leaving a strong legacy that will benefit communities for years to come.'

The 'Unboxed' project began in March and will end in October this year.