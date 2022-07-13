ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rusty North Sea oil rig arrives off British coast to be transformed into a key exhibit in £120million 'Festival of Brexit' with a waterfall, amphitheatre and broadcast studio

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A rusty North Sea oil rig will join the £120million former 'Festival of Brexit' after it today landed off the British coast ready to be transformed into the latest 'art' exhibit.

The 'See Monster' is one of ten key exhibits for 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' - which 'airbrushed' Brexit from the project last year - which includes the 'Dreamachine', which is like a giant kaleidoscope you experience with your eyes shut.

The decommissioned 450-tonne rig will be transformed to 'inspire conversation about the repurposing of large industrial structures and design-led solutions to sustainable futures', according to organisers.

It was transported by sea on a flatbed barge as big as a football pitch as it landed at Weston-super-Mare in Somerset this morning, July 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1JVV_0geEkRwA00
The 'See Monster' arrived in Weston-Super-Mare this morning on a flatbed barge as big as a football pitch today, July 13. It is a rusty disused North Sea Oil rig that will be made into an art exhibit for 'Unboxed' - once dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJlHk_0geEkRwA00
The 'See Monster' coming into land on the shores of Weston-Super-Mare before it is taken to former 1930s lido Tropicana to be transformed

The oil platform will then be taken to its new home of the Tropicana - the former 1930s lido where Banksy's Dismaland was based - and its transformation will begin.

The project was the brainchild of Leeds-based design and events company Newsubstance, who said the world-first project was an ambitious feat of design.

Organisers said 'See Monster' will feature four publically accessible levels animated by a 12m waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster's shimmering scales, an onboard green oasis and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio.

The entire construction will be 35m tall - 15m taller than the Angel of the North and just 11m shy of Nelson's Column.

Patrick O'Mahony, creative director and founder of Newsubstance, said the idea behind the project was to find a platform 'to tell stories with'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6TIi_0geEkRwA00
An artist's impression of what the 35m 'See Monster' will look like once work has completed. It will open to the public on the August Bank Holiday weekend and will feature a 12m waterfall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d5NI_0geEkRwA00
The 'See Monster' is one of the projects in 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' which was originally dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' by Jacob Rees-Mogg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anwco_0geEkRwA00

He added: 'What better platform than a decommissioned oil rig?'

'The whole point was to create a structure that was big, joyful, and create a real impact - and that's what See Monster gave us the opportunity to do.

'It will have experiments in renewable futures - so new thinking in wind turbines and solar, a giant waterfall that comes down the front, and a huge amount of kinetic sculptures across the entire structure.'

The rig spent 30 years in the North Sea and the last 12 months in a Dutch shipyard being stripped, cleaned and repaired ahead of its delivery to Weston-super-Mare.

Mr O'Mahony said: "We didn't want to build from new, we wanted to really explore reused [materials].

'There are these big industrial structures all around the world, the rigs are just one of them, and we wanted to really create that blueprint to see what's possible - we are taking these beasts that have had one life form and transforming them into something new.

'We wanted to bring it in almost as the beast and transform it into a beauty, and when it comes in and gets raised and put on the legs, over the next six to eight weeks we are going to plant a huge wild garden over the whole top.

'The point is that it is like it has been "rehabilitated" - it has spent its life taking out of the earth and now it is time to give back.'

Despite the huge amount of effort that has gone into delivering the project, it will only be fully open to the public for two months between from the August Bank Holiday weekend and the end of October.

After it closes, many of the artworks are due to be installed around the town, while the rig itself will be deconstructed and recycled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVOHX_0geEkRwA00
The 'Tour de Moon' event, described as a 'cosmic journey into the possibilities of tomorrow: live shows, nightlife, digital experiences and more created in collaboration with the Moon'. The 'immersive' event will tour Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton

Mark Canniford, North Somerset councillor for placemaking and economy, said Weston-super-Mare had been chosen for the installation out of a 'long-list' of seaside towns that wanted it.

He said it is part of the town's efforts to re-establish itself as one of Britain's great seaside destinations.

'You can see the interest it has generated today - hundreds of people turned up to see this monster pulled up on to the beach,' he said.

'This will bring people in, there's no doubt about it.

'Anyone in the West Country will come and have a look and see what this oil rig's about, and also it is giving something back.

'It is something that has been used to extract carbon from our seas which is now going to show everyone what can be done with all the green energy it will be showcasing, which I think is so clever.'

Mr Canniford said the 'See Monster' is a marked contrast to the Weston-Super-Mare's previous art installation in 2015, Banksy's dystopian theme park Dismaland.

He said that while Dismaland was about Britain's neglected and dying seaside resorts, The 'See Monster' is about regeneration and rebirth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0iGp_0geEkRwA00
'Storytrails', consisting of AR and VR shows hosted at local libraries, which are described as a 'deep dive into our collective history'. Pictured: David Olusoga, a British-Nigerian historian, broadcaster and filmmaker whose BBC TV series include Black and British and British: A Forgotten History and Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol, a documentary on the story behind the protests that led to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston's being thrown in Bristol Harbour

'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK': What are the ten art exhibits at the £120m former 'Festival of Brexit'?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114nLt_0geEkRwA00
'Dandelion' the 'grow your own food' initiative from 'Unboxed' in Scotland

'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK', originally dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit', has cost British taxpayers £120m and runs from March to October this year.

Across 2022 it will feature 10 'awe-inspiring new ideas' across, science technology, maths and the arts.

Source: Unboxed

What is now called the 'Unboxed' project was originally launched by Theresa May in 2018 and was dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' by current Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg.

'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' is described as a 'nationwide festival in celebration of the creativity and innovation of the United Kingdom'.

The project was originally launched by Theresa May in 2018 and was dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' by current Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The £120million government-funded ceremony was originally coined as a way of championing Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

It was then internally given the working title 'Festival UK 2022' as organisers distanced the project from the referendum - until chief creative director Martin Green revealed the name 'Unboxed'.

The project was blasted by MPs in March - a week after its launch in Scotland - as an 'irresponsible use of public money' that was 'lacking vision'.

'Unboxed' was described as a 'prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start,' by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee.

The MPs wrote: 'The desire for it to seemingly cater to everyone, everywhere, is a recipe for failure and investing £120m in something when the Government, by their own admission, "did not know what it was" is an irresponsible use of public money.'

DCMS Committee Chair, Julian Knight, said: 'The Unboxed festival acts as a prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start.

'That it took three years to come up with a rather nebulous name, which will mean little to the few that are even aware of its existence, does not bode well for its chances of delivering a true lasting legacy.'

Speaking last October, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: 'Next year we will celebrate creativity in all four corners of the UK in what is set to be a huge year for the nation.

'Everyone should have the opportunity to experience world-leading arts and culture no matter what their background or where they're from - and that's what Unboxed is all about.

'In 2022 we're also preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Together, these events will be at the heart of a year of celebration that will showcase the best of the UK to the world.'

A DCMS spokesperson said they disagree with the committee's findings in March this year.

They said: 'The UK has a strong history of hosting incredible international events that deliver huge benefits for the nation, creating jobs and increasing investment in towns and cities across the country.

'2022 will be no different with Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Women's Euros, the Rugby League World Cup and UNBOXED bringing people together and leaving a strong legacy that will benefit communities for years to come.'

The 'Unboxed' project began in March and will end in October this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's not worth risking people's lives for cheap toasters and TVs': UK Amazon drivers and warehouse staff urge the online retail giant to stop forcing them to work at an 'inhumane pace' - as Prime Day pushes workers harder than ever

Amazon drivers and warehouse staff in the UK have called on the online retail giant to stop forcing them to work at an 'inhuman pace'. An open letter signed by 135 workers pleads with the company to 'bin unfair targets' and end the 'constant surveillance'. With Prime Day pushing them...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Urban explorer stunned to find Jacob Rees-Mogg's former childhood home 'abandoned' with lights on, table set but no one home - after Grade I listed Georgian mansion in Somerset went on the market for £6million

An urban explorer has ventured into an 'abandoned' £6 million Grade I-listed mansion that was once the childhood home of Jacob Rees-Mogg - and, eerily, still had its 'lights on' with 'poured glasses' waiting at the bar. Daniel Sims, from Huddersfield, explored and shared footage of the empty 20-bedroom,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea Oil#Seas#British#Tropicana#Banksy S Dismaland#Leeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Reprimanded Prince Charles In Private Following His Alleged Involvement In The ‘Cash In Bags’ Scandal

Queen Elizabeth was allegedly enraged at Prince Charles amid reports that he accepted millions of cash placed in bags years ago. In its July 11 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that the cash in bags scandal is the last thing that Queen Elizabeth needs right now. After all, the other issues surrounding the royal family have not yet been resolved.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy