Knoxville Police are investigating a rash of car burglaries in the 4th & Gill neighborhood and nearby neighborhoods over the past several days. Since July 8th, KPD has received at least 34 reports of car burglaries with a total of 48 cars broken into in that area alone. Of those burglaries, eleven were reported on Armstrong Avenue, five on Kenyon Street, four on either West or East Glenwood Avenue, three on Haynes Place, three on Gratz Street and two on Folsom Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO