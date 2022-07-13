Weds Blogcast: Hotels need workers ASAP; Why crime feels worse now
Peggy Noonan's latest piece is a brilliant take on why crime feels scarier now even if actual levels of crime are lower than they were in the 1990s. GREAT insights. I hope this "free link" works...https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-crime-scarier-policing-uvalde-elementary-highland-park-shootings-killed-11657228617?st=h0yhsw6o67vlqsj&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink. Several "Early to mid-teens", both boys and girls, killed a 73-year old man...koacolorado.iheart.com
Comments / 0