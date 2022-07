Click here to read the full article. Netflix has found their Yusuke Urameshi for their live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series. Tokyo Revengers’ actor Takumi Kitamura will star. The project was announced by the streamer last year but details and new photos are just dropping. Yusuke Urameshi will be played by Takumi Kitamura #yuyuhakusho pic.twitter.com/LWcZ60LQIw — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022 While there is an anime version out, the series will draw directly from the 1990 manga. The story follows a teenage delinquent named Yasuke who dies while committing an act of goodness. Heaven and Hell have no place for him so in an...

NFL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO