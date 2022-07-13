ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd on verge of £46m Lisandro Martinez transfer after reaching breakthrough in talks with Ajax

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are closing in on completing a £46million deal for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The 24-year-old Argentine spent three seasons playing under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag during his time at the Eredivisie champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vugdB_0geEfZbf00
Ajax defender Martinez looks set to complete his move to Man Utd Credit: Getty

And now SunSport understands that United are close to finalising Martinez's transfer to Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are thought to have made a breakthrough in their talks with Ajax.

It comes after they previously offered £42m for the defender - just shy of the Dutch side's asking price.

Now it would appear a deal has been struck for £46m as Martinez prepares to challenge Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly for a place in United's starting line-up.

He is best-known for having a superb leap, an aggressive mentality and being adept in one-on-one duels.

Man Utd were also interested in bringing Martinez's team-mate Jurrien Timber to Old Trafford.

But according to The Telegraph, Ajax are not willing to sell both this summer.

And another Ajax man has also been on United's radar, with forward Antony talked up as a potential target.

THE OPEN BETTING SPECIAL

  • New customer offers and free bets
  • David Facey's tips
  • First round leader and each-way picks

However, the Dutch side's £68m valuation remains a sticking point.

Ten Hag has already secured his first signing of the summer in Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

And they have also agreed a deal for free agent Christian Eriksen after he decided to join United instead of a permanent deal at Brentford.

There are concerns that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this summer after he stated his intention to depart Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag claimed earlier this week that the Portuguese forward is not for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdZ7g_0geEfZbf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gL4Vx_0geEfZbf00

When quizzed on Ronaldo's future, the Dutch coach said: “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it and I'm looking forward to working with him.

“I have read things but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd kicked off life under Ten Hag in impressive fashion by beating Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ajax#Red Devils#Manchester United#Argentine#Eredivisie#Sunsport#United#Old Trafford#Dutch#Feyenoord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
603K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy