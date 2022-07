On their summery second album, Spacey Jane preserve their youthfulness with good vibes and even better tunes. Like all of the states detached from the big three on the east coast, Western Australia has an incredible local music scene that’s often ignored by the rest of the country. It can be hard for bands to break out of that bubble, and when they do, it’s usually because they’ve turned heads with some big, left-field pop record that commands your undivided attention. But in the vicious throes of mid-2020, Australia needed something a little more chilled-out, homely and lowkey. Armed with their honeyed, sun-kissed indie-rock jams, Freo four-piece Spacey Jane ticked all those boxes and then some.

