ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle on I-90 leaves man in serious condition

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RECCm_0geEbVDb00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash on I-90 Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist was merging into traffic at Cumberland Avenue, around 10;45 p.m., when he was sideswiped by another vehicle.

Police said when the motorcyclist was ejected, the other car did not stop and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the offending vehicle may have been a Toyota Camry.  Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver sought after woman seriously injured in Near West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday on the Near West Side. A newer model Chevrolet Blazer was traveling southbound around 8:45 p.m. when it struck a woman as she was crossing the street in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

CTA employee found dead on Brown Line tracks in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA employee is dead after he was found on the tracks of the Brown Line overnight.The employee was found on the tracks at the LaSalle and Van Buren stop in the Loop around 1:48 a.m., according to police. Police say it appears the man may have made contact with the third rail.The death appears to be accidental, CTA said. Brown and Orange Line services are running with residual delays following the investigation. Customers can check for updates through the CTA website. In a statement, CTA says it is saddened by this tragic loss, and have extended their condolences to the employee's family and loved ones. They will be offering support services for employees affected by this tragedy.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of series of armed robberies, carjackings throughout the city Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of men went on a wild carjacking spree in eight incidents across Chicago in just over an hour Saturday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.  Police say the four or five men they are looking for started off in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. That's when they robbed a man ordering from a food truck before getting into an Uber -- and carjacking that Uber driver. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Illinois State Police#Traffic Accident
Fox 32 Chicago

Motorcyclist ejected from bike in hit-and-run crash on I-90

CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was thrown from their bike in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare. The motorcyclist was merging into traffic from the ramp at Cumberland Avenue around 10:44 p.m. when they were sideswiped by another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. They were...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 32 Chicago

Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Siblings charged in fatal shooting of Oak Park student

CHICAGO - A brother and sister were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month at a gas station in west suburban Oak Park. Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged with the June 22 first degree murder of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Person in Serious Condition

A shooting in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon has left one person in serious condition. It was just before 4:00 pm that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

UPDATE: The latest information on the incident can be found here. Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora man charged with first degree murder in death of his mother

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 20-year-old Aurora man is charged with first degree murder in the death of his mother. Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, was found in an apartment on Jackson Place Friday morning. Police got a call from a man saying his brother told him he had "done something bad" to their mother. The suspect, Abel Quinones-Herstad, was later found and arrested in Allis, Wisconsin. 
AURORA, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead in home ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation for a Chicago police officer Friday morning. The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra resumes Union Pacific North service after woman hit and killed by train in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific-North line trains have service, but extensive delays are expected to continue for a while, after a woman was hit and killed by a train Thursday afternoon.Metra said extensive delays are expected this afternoon after a UP-North train hit a woman near the Central Street station in Evanston shortly before 2 p.m. The woman died.Outbound trains resumed service shortly after 4 p.m., and inbound trains began running again about 20 minutes later, but Metra said travelers should still expect extensive delays as trains begin moving again.Further details about the woman who was killed were not immediately available.Evanston Police said drivers should avoid the area of Livingston Street and Green Bay Road.
EVANSTON, IL
wjol.com

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy