Hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle on I-90 leaves man in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash on I-90 Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist was merging into traffic at Cumberland Avenue, around 10;45 p.m., when he was sideswiped by another vehicle.

Police said when the motorcyclist was ejected, the other car did not stop and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the offending vehicle may have been a Toyota Camry. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400.