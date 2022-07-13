ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona confirm signing of Raphinha from Leeds subject to a medical - with the Brazil star set to sign a five-year deal after leaving Chelsea in the lurch for £56m move to the Nou Camp

Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign Raphinha, with the Brazil international set to complete his Nou Camp move once he has passed a medical.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Barcelona had won the race for Raphinha last weekend, beating Premier League giants Chelsea to his signature.

A club statement confirmed the news on Wednesday with the winger arriving in Spain, while it is believed a fee in the region of £56m convinced Leeds to part ways with their star man.

The 25-year-old, who trained at Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground on Tuesday, is expected to sign a five-year contract.

Chelsea had been pushing to sign the attacker, as well as Arsenal, and it had been indicated he preferred a move to Stamford Bridge if his choice was between the two Premier League sides.

But as soon as Barcelona's interest was firmed up, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBfOW_0geEU0n000
Leeds winger Raphinha arrived in Barcelona ahead of his £56million move to the Nou Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNWPi_0geEU0n000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1IM0_0geEU0n000
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch paid a glowing tribute to Raphinha as he gets set to leave Leeds 

'It’s hard to see him leave, I know it’s his dream to play for Barcelona,' Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said.

'There has been distinct movement with Barcelona, we think things will move along quickly but it is certainly not finished yet.

'I will say this about Raphinha: If you think about a young man who was pretty much guaranteed to go on a reduced transfer fee to Barcelona if we were relegated and then you watch the performances and the commitment he had to make sure the club was going to stay up... I think it would be hard for any person with that kind of pressure and opportunity to perform the way that he did.

'We are so thankful, I had that very clear conversation with him and a big part for me of us considering to move him was the fact that he was so committed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S95jo_0geEU0n000
Raphinha scored 11 goals in 36 games for Leeds last season to help them stay in the league

Marsch added that the money Leeds have recouped from Raphinha and the £42m move that saw Kalvin Phillips join Manchester City will be used to help Leeds grow.

'It allows us to take the club on the next steps we need to go in the future so that hopefully the next time we have a player like that, we can make them understand that logically, actually the best option is to stay because we are pushing for big goals,' Marsch added.

Raphinha made 36 appearances for Leeds in all competitions last season and scored 11 times.

