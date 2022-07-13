ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Sterling posts emotional goodbye to Man City as he CONFIRMS £50m Chelsea transfer before joining squad

By Giacomo Pisa, Dylan Terry
 4 days ago

RAHEEM STERLING has posted an emotional goodbye to Manchester City as he prepares to join Chelsea in a £50million transfer.

Sterling, 27, agreed personal terms with the Blues last week and will sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with the option of a further 12 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBfbG_0geEThV500
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling Credit: Getty

He has now shared a three-minute video on social media documenting his highlights at the Etihad.

And he added a lengthy caption, saying: "Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

"What a ride it’s been.

"I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man.

"Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was eager to get the deal done in time to book Sterling a ticket on last Saturday's pre-season flight to Los Angeles.

And while that was not possible, the Blues are hoping he will be able to join up with his new team-mates on tour having undergone his medical in London.

Tuchel wants Sterling to join his squad for the rest of their two-week pre-season tour to the USA.

Chelsea have fixtures pencilled in against Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas, MLS outfit Charlotte FC in Charlotte, and Arsenal in Orlando.

SunSport exclusively revealed last month that the Blues had made signing Sterling a priority.

He arrives with bags of experience under his belt and four Premier League winners medals from his time at Manchester City.

The forward - who signs for an initial £47.5m with the possibility of it rising to £50m - had been into the final year of his contract at City and was willing to move in order to play regular football ahead of the World Cup later this year.

The signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Etihad will only heighten the competition for places in Pep Guardiola's side.

Three Lions hero Sterling is now targeting Champions League glory with Chelsea - and the prestigious Ballon d'Or - after turning down a new deal at City.

Boehly had been targeting a statement signing and gets that in Sterling.

And there could be more to come with the Blues sensationally linked with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Tuchel is in need of some extra firepower up top after last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku was shipped off to Inter Milan on loan.

