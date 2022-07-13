ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I arrived as a 20-year-old. Today I leave as a man': Raheem Sterling announces £50m move to Chelsea with emotional farewell message to Man City - as he lands in LA on the Blues' tour

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Raheem Sterling has penned an emotional letter to Manchester City ahead of his £50million move to Chelsea, admitting he is leaving the club 'as a man'.

The forward has jetted out to Los Angeles to link up with his soon-to-be new team-mates ahead of the official confirmation, and has already undergone a medical.

Sterling, as Sportsmail has reported, is understood to have negotiated a five-year contract worth significantly more than his existing £300,000-a-week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WUlj_0geETequ00
Raheem Sterling has penned an emotional letter to Manchester City confirming his departure

'Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories,' his statement read.

'To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone associated with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater.

'What a ride it's been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fv5f_0geETequ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3AOY_0geETequ00
The star forward has already jetted out to Los Angeles, and has undergone his Blues medical

'I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, have tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

'I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man.

'Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.'

Sterling has also shared a three-minute video showing his Etihad highlights reel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgRu0_0geETequ00
Sterling has won four Premier League titles during his time at City, and scored 131 goals in total
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ku21N_0geETequ00
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (pictured) played a prominent role in sealing the £50m move

Chelsea were clear in their desire for the 27-year-old to take on a key role in their attacking overhaul next season, and Sterling opted to move to Stamford Bridge following positive discussions with Thomas Tuchel.

The England international joined City from Liverpool for £44m and enjoyed a hugely successful seven seasons with the club, and leaves just nine goals shy of reaching a century of Premier League strikes for the reigning champions.

Pep Guardiola did not want to stand in the player's way at the end of a frustrating campaign which often saw him sidelined for the biggest matches.

Sterling had communicated to City at the start of last month that he wanted to seek a new challenge elsewhere, and a host of elite clubs in Europe were interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bLzS_0geETequ00
Pep Guardiola did not want to stand in the way of Sterling, who endured a mixed campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hUPm_0geETequ00
Thomas Tuchel will now be able to link up with his new arrival for pre-season training in the US

Tuchel was keen to seal the deal in time for Sterling to join his squad on their pre-season flight to Los Angeles last weekend, although that was not possible.

He will now be able to meet his team-mates on tour, however, with Chelsea to play Club America, Charlotte FC and Arsenal before the start of the new season.

The winger also has the option for an extension of one season on a deal that will take him into the Premier League's top three earners.

New Blues chairman Todd Boehly led the talks with City to thrash out the £50m fee.

Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt 'wants to join Bayern Munich', claims CEO Oliver Kahn after holding talks with the defender as move for the Juventus star edges closer... with the Turin side demanding £76m for the Dutchman

Oliver Kahn has claimed that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is eager to sign for Bayern Munich as the German club continue to push to sign the Dutchman. Kahn, who is the CEO of Bayern, suggested that the player is keen to complete a move that has been long in the making, with the 22-year-old having been linked with the German champions for several weeks.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Tottenham vs Sevilla LIVE: Antonio Conte's side face stern test as they meet LaLiga side in South Korea in the second friendly of their pre-season campaign

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for this afternoon's pre-season clash between Tottenham and Sevilla. Tottenham kicked off their pre-season preparations with an emphatic victory over Team K League. There were a lot of talking points from Spurs' opening pre-season match in South Korea... MATT BARLOW IN SEOUL: Tottenham opened their pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcelo Bielsa's notorious 'Murderball', brutal Felix Magath being nicknamed 'Saddam'... and Louis van Gaal's nit-picking driving Man United players mad! Antonio Conte isn't football's first tough taskmaster

Harry Kane collapsed onto his knees and forced himself to be sick. Son Heung-min winced in pain as he too collapsed to the turf, causing his fellow Koreans watching on at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to gasp. Welcome to pre-season training, Antonio Conte-style. Having put his Tottenham Hotspur players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Napoli offer Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a way out of his Premier League hell as they enquire about taking the Spaniard on loan, with the 27-year-old wanting first-team football after losing his starting place at the Blues

Napoli have asked about taking Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. Chelsea signed the now-27-year-old back in 2018 for a world record fee of £71.6million, but he has found first-team opportunities limited in recent times. Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time in the deal but has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea make £40m offer for PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe as Thomas Tuchel eyes reunion with the France international... while talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla continue

Chelsea have made a £40m offer for Paris St Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and are back in talks with Sevilla over Jules Kounde, who is a target for Barcelona too. Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bolster his defence this summer and has turned his attentions to the French centre-back after securing the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Welcome to training camp!': Man City players are pranked by Greeters Guild comedian Troy Hawke in hilarious clip, as he tells a baffled Jack Grealish he has a 'fabulously symmetrical face' and labels Erling Haaland a 'tremendous Nordic meat shield'

Manchester City players were left amused and baffled after being greeted by comedy character Troy Hawke ahead of their pre-season tour in the USA. Comedian Milo McCabe's character Troy Hawke has become famous for taking his Greeters Guild persona to shops around the country, welcoming and waving goodbye to customers, often to the irritation of staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

