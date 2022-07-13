ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Ron Courson receives feature in latest episode of 'Behind the G'

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
Photo courtesy of UGA Sports Communications

On this week’s edition of “Behind the G” the Georgia Football social media team took the time to recognize the work of one of the program’s most important figures: Ron Courson. For the amount of times we hear Kirby Smart reference “Ron” we rarely get to hear from Courson himself. “Behind the G” gives us that opportunity.

“My role as Director of Sports Medicine, essentially I’m in charge of health and safety, healthcare for all of our student-athletes,” Courson said. “From prevention to taking care of injuries when they occur to rehabilitation and the recovery, we’re addressing all the concerns of health and safety.”

“From a service standpoint, to cover the football team, it requires a small army,” he continued. “So we have a very large staff here. We’re blessed with that.”

Courson has been at Georgia for nearly three decades now. Serving the Bulldogs since 1995, Courson was a huge part of helping the program through the COVID-19 pandemic as he acted as a leader at the local, conference and national levels.

“Ron Courson and his staff have been unbelievable, just awesome,” Smart told media members during the tail end of the 2021 season. “We’ve had protocols in place throughout the year, probably not as strict earlier in the (season) as it was last year with the vaccination and really the low numbers and issues. When Ron saw things starting to spike, we increased our sensitivity to that. He’s done a tremendous job of that really prior to the SEC Championship (game). We increased a lot of things around our building and our awareness of our players and understanding what’s going on.”

Courson has also helped countless Georgia players return from injuries such as torn ACLs, something he’s seemed to specialize in as guys like Nick Chubb, Zamir White and George Pickens are just recent examples of those that have made healthy recoveries under Courson’s direction.

Of course, Courson’s job is a tough one as he deal with players at their lowest lows. For any athlete to be forced to step away from the field is tough, but in the process, he’s been able to build lasting relationships as he helps them get back between the lines.

“I’ve been blessed to be here a long time and probably the favorite part of my job is the relationship development with the coaches and players,” Courson said. “Seeing how they develop when they come in as an 18 year old freshman to where they are now, it’s really rewarding. That’s one of the things I think Georgia does a really great job of. The Georgia Way is really a philosophy.”

