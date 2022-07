Just days after Elon Musk announced that he was seeking to terminate his deal to buy Twitter, the social-media company filed a 62-page lawsuit against Musk, claiming he was in violation of his agreement and was legally bound to buy the firm. (Musk responded on Twitter: “Oh the irony lol.”) Musk had claimed that the company withheld information about the number of spam bots, or false accounts, on its platform. Twitter argued that Musk is creating flimsy excuses to walk away from a deal because both his net worth and the value of Twitter have plunged since April.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO