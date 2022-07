South Africa won a decisive third Test 30-14 versus Wales to secure the series 2-1 and halt a run of northern hemisphere victories after success for Ireland and England earlier in the day.Fly-half Handre Polland scored 20 points, including the first try, as the world champions outscored the tourists three tries to one.Bongi Mbonambi and captain Siya Kolisi added the other Springbok tries with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties.Tommy Reffell went over for the Welsh try and skipper Dan Bigger added three penalties for the tourists, who upset the hosts in last week’s second Test in Bloemfontein to set up a series decider.Follow all the action from South Africa vs Wales below with our live blog: Read More Talking points ahead of Wales’ third Test against South AfricaSiya Kolisi hopes South Africa’s series decider against Wales will build character

