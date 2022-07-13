London Police Department Names Interim Chief

Laurel County Sheriff John Root recently introduced an Interdiction Team to the sheriff’s department, a task force comprised of two officers who strictly focus on drug-related issues in the area. The sheriff’s office has also partnered with the Barbourville Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to create the 75-80 Interdiction Team. Those with the sheriff’s office say the 75-80 team has impacted the area in a big way, seizing large quantities of drugs and ultimately creating a safer region. Public Information Officer, Gilbert Acciardo, said they have been very successful in the last three months. He said they’ve gotten over eight pounds of meth, a large quantity of heroin, xanax bars, the deadly fentanyl and more. He added that he hopes the sheriff’s office can expand the team to connect with more agencies to decrease drug abuse even further in the region.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO