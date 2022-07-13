ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

London Police Department Names Interim Chief

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Police Department named an interim police chief this week. Travis Dotson was named interim police chief. He succeed Darrel Kilburn who retired in June. A news release from the department said Dotson...

www.wtloam.com

