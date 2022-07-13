ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Pulaski County Woman Charged With Child Endangerment And Public Intoxication

By Dave Begley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says deputies were called out on a report of a woman on the side of the road...

Laurel County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Unit Hailed A Success

Laurel County Sheriff John Root recently introduced an Interdiction Team to the sheriff’s department, a task force comprised of two officers who strictly focus on drug-related issues in the area. The sheriff’s office has also partnered with the Barbourville Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to create the 75-80 Interdiction Team. Those with the sheriff’s office say the 75-80 team has impacted the area in a big way, seizing large quantities of drugs and ultimately creating a safer region. Public Information Officer, Gilbert Acciardo, said they have been very successful in the last three months. He said they’ve gotten over eight pounds of meth, a large quantity of heroin, xanax bars, the deadly fentanyl and more. He added that he hopes the sheriff’s office can expand the team to connect with more agencies to decrease drug abuse even further in the region.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wayne County man still missing

Wayne County law enforcement officers are continuing to search for a man who has been missing since July 5. 46-year-old Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 6, and his car and cell phone were discovered in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Search for stolen truck underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Deputies with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT the truck was stolen early Thursday morning from a business parking lot off Highway 229. The vehicle is a 1998 Chevy 1500.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Two London Men Arrested On Burglary And Other Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detective Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Brian France were dispatched to a residence off Blanton Subdivision Road where people and unauthorized vehicles were there while the owners were out of town. Deputies arrived to find 52-year-old Shane Brock and 55-year-old James Boggs, both of London, inside the home damaging a dishwasher and other items trying to remove them. Both were arrested and charged with Burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Boggs was also charged on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and theft by deception – cold checks. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
Illinois Man Arrested In Rockcastle County Robbery

Kentucky State Police say a man was arrested in Chicago after an April robbery in Rockcastle County. The robbery happened at a Brodhead business on April 2. Troopers say a man showed a gun and took some money from the business. The amount of money was not released. Investigators say the man forced employees into a closet and eventually ran. Police were able to watch surveillance video from the business and get other evidence that led to a suspect. A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Danyell L. Griffith of Chicago, Illinois. Griffith was arrested and sent back to Kentucky. He was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center and charged with one count of robbery. The investigation is ongoing.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A public figure in Lincoln County is facing a theft charge. James Lane is the Hustonville fire chief and a city council member. According to his citation, he used a gas card from the business he works for to make personal items and gas purchases, totaling more than $1,700 in a six-month span.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Teenager dead after being hit by train in Laurel County

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - One 16-year-old is dead following an incident involving a train in Laurel County. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Robinson Creek Road south of London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the teenager was hit by the train, which was traveling south,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Methamphetamine Arrest one of two in Laurel County, Kentucky during Complaint Investigation of Female Subject standing in Road screaming for Help

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brian France along with Deputy Bobby Jones arrested two individuals on Cherry Avenue approximately 10 miles South of London early Sunday morning July 10, 2022 at approximately 5:53 AM. The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
KSP: Death investigation in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man in Lee County. According to a post on the Lee County Department of Public Safety Facebook page, mowing crews were working on Hieronymus Loop Road in the Saint Helens community on Wednesday morning. Flagging crews...
LEE COUNTY, KY
London police warning of police impersonation hoax

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The London Police Department is warning people about an impersonation hoax plaguing the Laurel County. The department said Laurel County 911 has received numerous calls about someone using the police department phone number and pretending to be Travis Dotson from the London Police Department.
LONDON, KY
Laurel County Man Arrested After Fleeing Police In A Vehicle And On Foot

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Brian France noticed a driver speeding and driving recklessly on Karr Road. When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over the driver kept going. The driver, later identified as 53-year-old Roger Spencer of Lily, finally stopped and attempted to run on foot. Spencer stopped after Deputy France commanded him to and was arrested without further incident. He was charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving. Spencer was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
FATAL TRAIN VERSUS PEDESTRAIN COLLISION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding a train versus pedestrian fatality. The incident occurred off Robinson Creek Road on the train tracks...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Corbin Pair Arrested On Meth Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Brian France and Deputy Bobby Jones were dispatched to Cherry Avenue near Corbin where a woman was reportedly standing in the road screaming for help. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Christine Schmidt who told them she did not want any help from law enforcement and that she had stepped out of a car which drove off and left her there. Schmidt was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and two glass pipes with residue. Meanwhile, deputies found the car nearby and pulled it over. The driver, 50-year-old Samuel Hatfield, was determined to be under the influence. Both were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
CORBIN, KY
Pursuit in Casey County lands Eubank woman in jail

A vehicle pursuit on Saturday that began in neighboring Casey County ended in the arrest of a Eubank woman, according to Kentucky State Police. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the driver, the vehicle fled. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County at which time the suspect was taken into custody.
CASEY COUNTY, KY

