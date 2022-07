Jeff Hardy has been ordered to appear in person for his arraignment next month for his latest DUI charges. Despite the fact that Hardy entered a written plea of not guilty on June 28, the order was issued via mail on Friday. The arraignment will be taking place on August 2nd at 2:30PM EST at Volusia County Court. So clearly, the judge overseeing the case wants to have a word with him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO