‘Assisting a fan now’ – Bruno Fernandes hands fan his chicken in hilarious clip after Man Utd thrash Liverpool

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago

BRUNO FERNANDES was hilariously filmed handing a fan some CHICKEN following Manchester United's pre-season win over Liverpool.

The new United No8 can add another assist to his tally after gifting the supporter free food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2Nzj_0geEGyaD00
Bruno Fernandes hilariously offered a fan a piece of chicken Credit: https://www.reddit.com/user/vetontu/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeqJP_0geEGyaD00
The Manchester United star can't help but assist on and off the pitch

Footage posted to Reddit shows Fernandes heading back to United's team bus following the crushing win over the Reds.

He had a pot of chicken in hand after playing his part in helping Erik ten Hag win his first ever game in charge of the Red Devils.

But Fernandes was feeling generous and just before he boarded the coach he approached an adoring fan and said: "Do you want chicken? Take one."

The supporter, who turned out to be actor and comedian Kevin Garry, gladly grabbed the chicken as Fernandes laughed and headed for the coach.

And United fans couldn't help but joke about Fernandes dishing out assists on and off the pitch.

One wrote: "Bruno giving some assists to a fan."

Another joked: "Assist +1 by Bruno."

While Fernandes didn't actually provide an assist in the 4-0 win over Liverpool, the Portuguese playmaker did play a hand in the opener.

It was his cross that was only half cleared by Isaac Mabaya and gratefully slammed into the back of the net by Jadon Sancho for the first goal of the Ten Hag era.

Fred then made it 2-0 with an audacious lob over Alisson from 20 yards before Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri wrapped up the win.

The Red Devils were awarded a trophy for winning the match that hilariously lit up and flashed red and white following the victory in front of 50,248 fans in Bangkok.

