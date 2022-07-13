ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United chiefs consult fans over the ambitious redevelopment of Old Trafford and ask supporters what they 'want from a world-class stadium' ahead of plans to raise capacity to 80,000

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United are consulting with fans over the redevelopment of Old Trafford to give them an opportunity to have a say in the new-look stadium.

United have been working with their fans’ advisory board, but emailed on Wednesday a survey to all season ticket holders, official members and executive club members to gauge ‘what our supporters want from a world-class stadium’.

It’s understood that the club want to update the 112-year-old venue within the existing footprint, raising capacity to over 80,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004hj7_0geEGvw200
The Manchester United chiefs are consulting with fans over the redevelopment of Old Trafford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bonsO_0geEGvw200
The Red Devils plan to update the 112-year-old stadium and raise the capacity to over 80,000

In April, United appointed the same architects who designed Tottenham’s new stadium, and this is the next stage in the process.

The survey includes questions about food, drink, atmosphere and entertainment.

The club are speaking separately to the Manchester United Disabled Supporters Association over access to Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3O4H_0geEGvw200
A handful of Man United fans have persistently criticised the Glazer ownership at Old Trafford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEquu_0geEGvw200
But the club is keen to give fans more of a say ahead of an exciting new era with Erik ten Hag

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche insisted that the fans were vital to the redevelopment process.

‘We want to hear from as many fans as possible during this process to ensure we can capture all their views and understand what our supporters want from a world-class stadium in the future,' she said.

‘This important survey is the first stage of our wider consultation with fans and will be followed by focus groups and further targeted surveys to make sure fan voice is at the heart of our decision-making process.’

