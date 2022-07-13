SLIDESHOW: Lightning Storm lights up Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dry weather, is that you? A very seasonable and dry week is ahead for the Inland Northwest!. Saturday brought a beautiful start to our weekend, with temperatures in the high-80s and sunshine filling the sky. Some light winds coming out of the south will appear later in the evening.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday is starting out with some thunderstorms, but they shouldn’t last too long. The best way to stay up to date on the latest forecast is by downloading the 4 News Now Weather App. Our app will tell you when lightning has been detected within...
SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A lightning strike sparked a fire on a sailboat at the Silver Beach Marina early Friday morning. No one was on board at the time and no one was injured. The marina team was quick to extinguish the fire and made sure it did...
CATALDO, Idaho — A wildfire burning on Latour Creek Rd near Cataldo was likely sparked by lightning. First responders have not determined an official cause, but they predict the overnight storm is responsible. The fire is burning on the hillside behind the Cataldo Mission. It is visible from the...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy live music, livelier crowds, tons of vendors, and more. And if the sun gets a little too toasty for you, there are multiple beverage stands and multiple beer gardens to sit and chill until you're ready to hit the shops again.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The eastbound I-90 off ramp is currently closed due to a heavy police presence, according to Washington State Patrol District 4. WSP says the incident is on the ramp and that it will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are being advised to stay away from the area.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is heating up, but you can beat the heat by taking a dive into a public pool!. In Spokane, open swim at all six public pools are free for all ages! Just be sure to sign up for the Splash Pass. You also have the option of receiving notifications of special events and closures of the pools by signing up.
HAYDEN, Idaho — We’ve reported several bear attacks in our region, since the start of spring. In early April, there were 2 grizzly attacks near Naples. Livestock was killed in 3 attacks in North Idaho and two hunters killed a grizzly in self-defense near the Ruby Creek drainage.
SPOKANE, Wash. — For several months now, drivers have faced detours as the City of Spokane works to replace the roadway in the Thor-Freya corridor. Now, as work is wrapping up on the first phase of the project, we get an update from Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager for the City of Spokane.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build...
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake water access will be closed for one day starting Thursday, July 21. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 a.m. Friday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the closure is needed to provide space for a contractor to complete warranty work to better seal chip sealing to the parking lot.
SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 35th annual Rosauers Open continued festivities Thursday out at Indian Canyon Golf Course. Golfers from all over the region took some swings during the Franz Bakery pro-am before the opening round of the invitational on Friday. First tee times start around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Nearly 180 golfers will be at Indian Canyon before the cut on Saturday heading into the final day on Sunday.
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed in a road rage shooting on eastbound I-90. According to Washington State Patrol, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on eastbound I-90 near Thor. The victim of the shooting crashed through a fence near the Sprague off ramp. The victim died at the scene. The Sprague off ramp is now back open. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Starbucks on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane has closed its lobby due to safety concerns. The drive-thru will remain open, but the lobby door will be locked. Managers there decided it wasn't safe for staff, though no incidents were specified leading up to the decision.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — After Tuesday night's thunder and lightning storms across the Inland Northwest and parts of Idaho, a fire was reported near the Cataldo Mission, on the eastern side of Idaho's northern panhandle, overnight. Homeowner Brett Ferro walked out of his house after thunder and lightning woke...
COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
