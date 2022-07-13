ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SLIDESHOW: Lightning Storm lights up Spokane area

KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

1,500 without power after storm hits Inland Northwest. Sunshine and...

www.khq.com

KHQ Right Now

Dry weather, is that you? A beautiful week ahead for the Inland NW!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dry weather, is that you? A very seasonable and dry week is ahead for the Inland Northwest!. Saturday brought a beautiful start to our weekend, with temperatures in the high-80s and sunshine filling the sky. Some light winds coming out of the south will appear later in the evening.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
KHQ Right Now

South Perry Street Fair is underway this sunny Saturday!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy live music, livelier crowds, tons of vendors, and more. And if the sun gets a little too toasty for you, there are multiple beverage stands and multiple beer gardens to sit and chill until you're ready to hit the shops again.
SPOKANE, WA
#Lights Up
KHQ Right Now

Summer activities: open swim schedules for public pools

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is heating up, but you can beat the heat by taking a dive into a public pool!. In Spokane, open swim at all six public pools are free for all ages! Just be sure to sign up for the Splash Pass. You also have the option of receiving notifications of special events and closures of the pools by signing up.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Upset neighbors battle city and county on traffic measures

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake water access to be closed for 24 hours

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake water access will be closed for one day starting Thursday, July 21. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 a.m. Friday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the closure is needed to provide space for a contractor to complete warranty work to better seal chip sealing to the parking lot.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
getnews.info

ZEM Construction – Spokane Basement Remodeler Outlines the Importance of Hiring a Spokane Basement Remodeler

Spokane, WA – In a website post, ZEM Construction-Spokane Remodeler shared the benefits of hiring a Spokane basement remodeler. The Basement Remodeling Contractor in Spokane said that a Spokane basement remodeler offers professional and reliable services and can make the client’s basement look amazing. The remodelers have many years of experience remodeling basements and can help clients achieve the look and functionality they desire.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

35th annual Rosauers Open returning to Indian Canyon Golf Course

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 35th annual Rosauers Open continued festivities Thursday out at Indian Canyon Golf Course. Golfers from all over the region took some swings during the Franz Bakery pro-am before the opening round of the invitational on Friday. First tee times start around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Nearly 180 golfers will be at Indian Canyon before the cut on Saturday heading into the final day on Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Starbucks on 2nd and Division closes lobby due to safety concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Starbucks on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane has closed its lobby due to safety concerns. The drive-thru will remain open, but the lobby door will be locked. Managers there decided it wasn't safe for staff, though no incidents were specified leading up to the decision.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

City installing overhead detection systems on Sherman Avenue

COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

