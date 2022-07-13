ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

We were fed up of the housing market so bought a shabby mobile home for £750 & have transformed it to live mortgage free

By Becky Pemberton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oEiL_0geECeJl00

A COUPLE who were struggling to buy a house decided to buy a shabby, old mobile home for £750 instead.

Harriet Sutton, 26, an Operations manager and her partner, Alex, 26, a car storage owner, managed to find a mobile home on Facebook marketplace in their hometown of Reading, Berkshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf67H_0geECeJl00
Harriet Sutton and her partner Alex bought this mobile home for £750 Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKzZm_0geECeJl00
The inside needed a bit of TLC - and they spent £4,000 transforming it Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ci2Hj_0geECeJl00
It now looks much more stylish and worlds apart from when they got it Credit: Caters

The couple had been dealt a blow when the day before they were going to buy their first home, the seller backed out leaving them stranded.

After desperately searching for a home in an overpriced and extremely competitive housing market, they made the decision to buy the bargain mobile home.

The couple are now living in the caravan and have spent £4,000 transforming it into a stylish home.

Harriet said: "We originally started searching for a house in 2019, we'd found what we thought would be our first home together and then right at the last minute the seller pulled out and we were left without a place to call our own.

"We had a budget of £300k for the house and after the disappointment of losing out on a house at the last minute the search became even more tedious, we were just getting outbid every time and could find nothing in our budget.

"When we found the mobile home on Facebook marketplace we came to terms with the fact we needed somewhere to live and it would be the best option and a great adventure renovating it.

"We bought the caravan for £750 and we've spent around £4,000 renovating it.

"We are still looking at houses but this renovation has been such a joyful experience and we have definitely both learnt new skills."

"We ripped all the furniture out and the shower room, made it a one larger bedroom instead of two small ones, painted the kitchen, replaced the worktop and put in a new cooker, new shower tray, enclosure, toilet and sink and new flooring throughout and tied it all together we installed a log burner."

With the renovation almost finished the couple have made use of Facebook Marketplace to decorate the interior and they've managed to switch it from being an old beat up caravan to a modern sleek looking pad.

Harriet said: "We transported the mobile home and got planning permission to base it at Alex's family farm.

"We made use of Facebook marketplace a lot making use of up-cycling which helped us to not go way over budget.

"It's a temporary home, I've looked around at prices for mobile homes and the non renovated ones are selling for almost £10,000 so it's looking likely that we'll make a decent amount of money off it.

"We also are considering buying some land in Cornwall and making it our own little holiday home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxzVX_0geECeJl00
They transported the mobile home and got planning permission to base it at Alex's family farm Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTvhC_0geECeJl00
The couple have made use of Facebook Marketplace to decorate the interior Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMQ7e_0geECeJl00
The couple reckon they will make some money off the home when they come to sell it Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LS2k2_0geECeJl00
They ripped all the furniture out, painted the kitchen, replaced the worktop and put in a new cooker Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGgSD_0geECeJl00
They've managed to switch it from being an old beat up caravan to a modern sleek looking pad Credit: Caters

Comments / 40

75ct
4d ago

👏Did great job and ✝️God Bless your new home and both of yous.🙏 Awesome

Reply
22
Donna Gunderman
3d ago

i rather live in RV then pay morgage you live morgage free and go they have good heat .they are afforable

Reply(2)
7
Randy Bradford
3d ago

Sorry, but that paneling in the living room is straight out of the 70's...

Reply(2)
10
REAL ESTATE
#Housing Market#Mobile Homes#Mortgage
