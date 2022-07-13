Poetry on the Plaza! This Thursday at Watchung Booksellers

Where did you grow up? I was born in Las Vegas, but spent most of my childhood in San Diego. How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I recently turned my passion into my own small business, Lighten Up. I specialize in decluttering, organizing, helping people get ready for moves, assisting elderly adults getting ready to downsize, etc. Most of my clients contact me when they are completely overwhelmed and at a loss for where to begin. I can’t tell you how much joy it gives me to see relief wash over their faces when a project that seemed impossible before is completed. Lighten Up is on Instagram!

