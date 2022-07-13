This is the NAS I use for 4K Plex streaming, and it's down to $450 for Prime Day

A network attached storage (NAS) server is one of those things you don't realize you need until you actually get one. But after you get one, you'll soon understand that it does a whole lot more than just provide a convenient way to store your data.

I switch phones frequently, so anytime I set up a new device, I configure it so that photos are automatically uploaded to the NAS in their original quality. My NAS also serves as an audio server, and I stream my locally-stored music collection on any device throughout the house. Same goes for video; I have a Plex instance running on the NAS, and that lets me stream videos to any connected device in my home — and sometimes even remotely.

Here's what makes the DiskStation DS920+ so good

At the core of it, a NAS makes it effortless to manage your data; whether it's documents or files stored on your Windows machine, photos on your phone, music and videos that you collected over the years, and everything in between.

There are a lot of great NAS servers available, and I rounded up the best Prime Day NAS deals . But I want to highlight the DiskStation DS920+ in particular; this is a 4-bay NAS server that debuted in the market two years ago, and it consistently outsold its rivals by a huge margin.

There's a good reason for this, because the DiskStation DS920+ is fantastic. It has everything you need in a NAS server: The hardware is reliable, you get two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and you can store up to 64TB of storage in the four drive bays.

But I like the DS920+ for its prowess as a Plex media server. The hardware on offer here is ideally suited for streaming 4K files stored in Plex, and there are few alternatives that do as good a job.

Synology DiskStation DS920+: $550 $450 at Amazon

The biggest differentiator for the DS920+ has to be the software. You get an exhaustive array of features, and the overall feel of the DiskStation Manager interface is polished and modern.

I have over a dozen NAS servers at home, with various models ranging from $200 to $3,999. But the one that's best suited for my Plex needs is the DS920+, and if you're looking to set up a local media server, now is the best time to do so.

