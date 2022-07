A tremendous performance by the guys. I don't know what else I could say, just a tremendous performance on both sides of the ball. We were very organized and excellent on the ball. We created probably four high-quality goal-scoring chances in the first half. We were very dynamic in the final third and I think that we were tactically very good. Defensively, we were excellent. The goal that we receive is a tough one to swallow because we were playing very well up until that point. But again, credit to the guys for not losing themselves. An excellent, excellent game for the guys and a great point for us.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO