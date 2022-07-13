Chicken Salad Chick Couple Open 5th Location in Florida

One of the enviable perks of living in Tampa Bay is our prime access to seafood. Gulf waters are home to a year-round bountiful harvest. From the blue crabs that fed the cigar factories of Ybor City to the grouper whose sandwich has become part of our culinary culture, our beautiful bay with its temperate climate is a fisherman’s paradise. Enjoy a Tampa tradition or a new take on coastal cuisine. Both fine dining and casual joints are excellent options for enjoying the plentiful seafood that the area has to offer, and we’ve rounded up the best for you to bite into.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO