SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly five months after war broke out in Ukraine, an O’Gorman student has finally reunited with his mother. Mike Savin moved from Kyiv last August to play hockey for the Sioux Falls Power 15U team. The O’Gorman freshman found a home with his billet family who took in the 15-year-old. But his time abroad changed one night in February when Mike received a series of texts from his friends alerting him that war had broken out in his home country.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO