Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. Startattle.com – Predator 5 movie. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, Naru sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, is a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO