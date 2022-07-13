ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Janai Norman arrested for stealing $418 in designer clothes from department store during wild college years

By Jessica Finn
 4 days ago

GOOD Morning America's Janai Norman was arrested for stealing $418 in designer clothes from a department store during her wild college years, The Sun can exclusively report.

According to an Illinois police report uncovered By The Sun, Janai, now 33, was arrested at the upscale Von Maur department store in March 2009, when the newest face on the GMA anchor desk was just a sophomore at the University of Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzRZO_0geE2vp900
New GMA anchor Janai Norman found herself on the wrong side of the law in college Credit: GMA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tuvce_0geE2vp900
Janai was arrested for theft while she was attending the University of Missouri Credit: St. Charles Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HY4tl_0geE2vp900
Janai was charged with felony theft and sentenced to 150 hours of public service Credit: St. Charles Police Department

In her mugshot, Janai, who was just 20 at the time, was sporting a sweatshirt from her school and a nose ring.

According to the police report, the anchor and a second young woman "went into the fitting rooms, each with six items of clothing.

"When they left the fitting rooms, they did not have any clothing items in their hands, and did not return anything to the sales area."

No merchandise was left in their fitting rooms either, the report claimed.

Janai and the second woman "passed all points of sale without offering payment for the items, and exited the south doors."

That's when Von Maur's loss prevention team caught up with the women, and they were detained.

According to the report, they were taken to the store's offices where they both allegedly admitted to the theft and handed over the stolen items.

"Janai had a pair of MEK jeans, two Lacoste tops, two pieces of a bikini swimsuit and a one-piece swimsuit in her purse. The total value of the items she took was $418.50," the report read.

The responding police officer claimed: "Both apologized for attempting to steal the clothes, and wanted a second chance. They both provided written statements in which they admitted to the theft."

Once in custody, Janai and the second young woman told the officer "They had never shoplifted before, and would never do it again."

They were both charged with felony retail theft.

Court records revealed Janai was ultimately sentenced to 150 hours of community service.

She did not have to pay any court fines, according to court records.

NEW JOB, NEW ESTATE

With her wild college days behind her, Janai's future is looking bright.

The new GMA anchor, who started her hosting gig this past weekend, plunked down $2.2 million with her husband Charlie for a stunning estate in the exclusive New Jersey suburb of Montclair in May.

As The Sun previously revealed, the anchor's stunning colonial manor has over 13,000 square feet of living space, and the home sits on nearly an acre of private property in Montclair, where Janai will have an easy commute into New York City for her job at the GMA news desk.

Janai, who has two children with her husband Charlie, will have plenty of space for her family with the home's generous six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, and a three-car garage.

She sweetly thanked her husband as she wrapped her first weekend of duties.

"I also have to give a quick thank you to my husband. When I met him, he said, 'stick with me kid, I'll take you places.' You were right Charlie. I love you."

DURING DEBUT

During her debut, fans gushed over Janai.

One fan tweeted: "I LOVE Janai and am so happy she is a permanent fixture at GMA Weekends! I still do miss Rob Marciano.

"He was SO funny with the weekend team and wondering why he is not there as much anymore."

Another fan added: "Crying while I watch Janai Norman’s tribute to celebrate being named to the GMA Weekend anchor desk. Congrats @janai!

"Looking forward to watching!"

Janai shares the news desk with Whit Johnson and news anchor Eva Pilgrim.

"TENSION"

During the morning show, viewers claimed they noticed a spark of tension between the weekend anchors.

Whit Johnson turned to his new co-anchor and said: "This is like the TV equivalent of putting a ring on it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjWUi_0geE2vp900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0B82_0geE2vp900

His comment was a reference to promising something like an engagement or wedding ring.

GMA fans slammed Whit's "rude" comment as one viewer ranted: "Was that already a rude comment coming from Whit? Come on, it's just her first day!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvU0C_0geE2vp900
Janai was arrested for alleged theft at upscale department store Von Maur Credit: Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P93sb_0geE2vp900
Janai hosts GMA Weekend Edition along Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim Credit: GMA

Tiffany Jimenez
4d ago

Really. Who cares! Anything to try to bring someone down. How about reporting on her good work since then.

#Clothing#New York City#Gma#The Sun Janai#Mek Jeans
