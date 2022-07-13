ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: McCullers Two Simulated Innings From Next Rehab Step

By Kenny Van Doren
 4 days ago

Lance McCullers Jr. threw two simulated innings Tuesday, the Houston Astros righty is scheduled for more Saturday.

Lance McCullers Jr. threw around 37 pitches Tuesday across up-downs — two simulated innings. The Houston Astros righty is scheduled for two more live innings Saturday, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle .

McCullers is on the 60-day injured list with a right-forearm strain he suffered in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series. The 28-year-old is expected to return in August to a rotation currently housing six-healthy starters.

Last season, McCullers finished seventh in American League Cy Young voting, sporting the lowest hits per nine innings (6.8) and the lowest home runs per nine innings (0.7) in the AL.

Rome also reported Justin Verlander is not with the Astros in Anaheim. Verlander is away with a " family issue ." The 39-year-old is also " unlikely " to pitch in the All-Star Game, manager Dusty Baker told reporters Tuesday.

