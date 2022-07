(The Center Square) – A new civics initiative launched Thursday in Miami-Dade County in Florida targeting potential minority voters. The Republican National Committee launched the initiative at its Hispanic Community Center in Doral, Florida, Thursday. It’s designed to help future voters learn more about American history and help lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or green card holders, prepare for the civics portion of their naturalization test.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO