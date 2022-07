Americans are losing the ability to safely terminate a pregnancy in their state, yet the costs associated with giving birth remain sky-high. A recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that the average out-of-pocket cost of pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care for insured Americans is a whopping $2,854. That total can scale up or down depending on factors like how a baby is delivered — so, vaginal birth versus a C-section delivery — or if the pregnancy was high-risk.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO