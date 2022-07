The increasingly popular Rock Salt Milk Bar just added a new location in Peachtree City! The all-natural homemade ice cream shop that boasts more than 20 flavors of ice cream opened their new location at Lexington Circle near Sprouts. The treat shop will take the location of the former Ginza Japanese Cuisine & Sushi restaurant. “We had so many customers coming to our Newnan location saying they wished we were closer to Peachtree City,” said Owner Cindy Hendricks. “There are also not a lot of options for a real ice cream shop since the Bruster’s closed.”

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO