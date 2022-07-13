ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Patriots Being Underrated in 2022?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
 3 days ago
FOXBORO —How can a team that just won the Super Bowl a few years ago already be one of the NFL's most underrated teams?

For one, the national buzz on the New England Patriots has been waning since Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay. While the former Patriots icon has won a Super Bowl and made the playoffs in both seasons with the Buccaneers, New England has fallen off the map.

Relatively, anyway.

After a horrendous 2020 season in which Cam Newton and his eight passing touchdowns led New England to a 7-9 record, the team did bounce back nicely in 2021. Bill Belichick cut Newton and started a new chapter with first-round pick, Mac Jones. Granted Jones did not light the league on fire, but out of the five quarterbacks taken in round one, Jones easily had the best season.

Not only did the former Alabama star lead New England back to the playoffs with a 10-7 record, but he was also voted to the pro bowl. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Field won a combined total of nine games.

So why are the Patriots being slept on ahead of this upcoming season?

According to NFL.com's analytical projections, New England is predicted to win 8.7 games in 2022. For the sake of argument, the figure could be rounded up to nine.

Are the Patriots really going to take a step back?

This team may not be Super Bowl contenders, but that doesn't mean some of their young talent can't develop into playmakers. For example, players like Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger have really bright futures and are set to become the face of the Patriot's defense. Offensively, Rhamondre Stevenson should excel in his second season, and the offensive line is expected to be among the best in the NFL.

As for the rest of their division, there is no denying that all of the teams in the AFC East have made moves during the offseason. Is that really a surprise though? Especially after New England dominated the division for two decades?

Miami had a busy offseason, adding star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, old friend Sony Michel, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Melvin Ingram, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, and of course, their new head coach, former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

On paper, that certainly looks like a solid team, but does that automatically put them ahead of the Patriots? I suppose if you consider the fact Miami swept the season series last year, a case could be made Miami is ahead of New England. You could also the Patriots could have easily won that first meeting in week 1 if Damien Harris doesn't fumble with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The Jets had one of the best drafts of any team this offseason adding three first-round studs, but is that enough to put New York on the map? That organization hasn't had a winning season since 2015 when they finished 10-6.

The Bills are still a high-profile team. They are currently the team to beat in the division, and they gave New England a beat-down Wild Card weekend, knocking them out of the playoffs.

At the end of the day, this Patriots team is still being coached by Belichick. Sprinkle that in with the fact Jones has had an entire offseason to evaluate what went wrong last season and work toward consistently playing well, this team has the potential to shock some people.

Patriot Country

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Special Teams

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and special teams prowess have been largely synonymous throughout the tenure of head coach Bill Belichick. However, the Pats typically proficient exemplary unit struggled a bit in 2021. From costly penalties to breakdowns in coverage, several factors contributed to New England’s special teams taking a step back last season.
NFL
Patriot Country

NFL Tight Ends Ranked: Patriots’ Hunter Henry Top 10?

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots have had a long line of production from the tight end position throughout the last 30 years. But recently, that production sputtered out with the retirement of legendary Rob Gronkowski. After missing on two rookies (Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene) in the 2020 draft, head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick broke the bank on the top two tight ends in free agency.
NFL
