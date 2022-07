A Hillsville woman has been charged for several offenses after leading Carroll County police on a high-speed chase on Route 100 into Wythe County on July 3. According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was traveling south on Route 100 in Hillsville on July 3 when he observed a vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed. The deputy confirmed the speed by radar and attempted to stop the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan.

