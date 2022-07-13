ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Imagine Englewood If’ Gets $150,000 In Grants To Help Neighborhood Kids Chase Their Dreams

By Atavia Reed
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD — Michelle Rashad once dreamt of leaving Englewood and never looking back. But youth programs that taught her about her neighborhood, its rich history and its relationship with the city “kept her imagination alive,” she said. Soon, she started thinking about what she could do to help and how she...

blockclubchicago.org

CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park's Chicago Commons hosts back to school supplies giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Hard to believe, but the new school year is right around the corner for many kids.On Friday, lots of students are getting new school supplies at a community event in Humboldt Park.Peoples Gas and the Chicago Commons Nia Family Center are partnering to distribute back-packs and school supplies. It's happening at the Nia Family Center, near Chicago and Monticello.A host of activities will be there, including lunch, games and community resources. The Jesse White Tumblers are also set to perform.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Friend Health opens newly constructed Woodlawn Health Center

Friend Family Health Center (Friend Health) recently opened its seventh location in the Woodlawn neighborhood at the corner of 63rd and Cottage Grove Avenue. With the opening of this new Health Center in the 20th Ward on Chicago’s South Side, 35,000 patients annually will be served and it will create 250 new jobs. It will also provide the Woodlawn community with critical physical, behavioral and dental health services through an integrated whole-person care approach.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago resilient communities pilot distributes first set of $500

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced Wednesday, July 13, that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Things to do in the Chicago area: July 15-17

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Summer festival season continues in Chicago, and there are plenty to choose from this weekend. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has some highlights:. —Taste the traditions of Mexico and Central America during the Tacos and Tamales Festival. Hosted in Pilsen, the three-day food fest offers —...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., on candlelight service: “It’s so sad”

Rabbi Serotta: “Healing will take a long time”. After attending a late-night prayer vigil held Wednesday, July 13, in Highland Park honoring the seven victims and 40 residents wounded admittedly by Robert “Bobby” Crimo, III, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., said the candlelight ceremony was sad and yet another manifestation of hatred of Jews, Blacks, Latinos and Asians.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
FOREST PARK, IL
101wkqx.com

Free Stuff To Do In Chicago This Weekend

Gas prices are up, inflation is through the roof, and your kids soccer camp is going to be $300… a week?! Here’s how you can have fun in the city this weekend for free!!. Catch movies, music, and more in Millennium Park – https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/mp_calendar.html. See Shakespeare in...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Randall’s Pub Wants To Open In Edgewater At Former LGBTQ Bar

EDGEWATER — A businessman wants to open a pub in the spot of a former popular LGBTQ bar in Edgewater. Randall’s Pub is hoping to debut at 6341 N. Clark St., but the business needs a zoning change and the lifting of a local liquor moratorium before it can open.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Pork & Mindy’s Former Old Irving Park Spot In October

OLD IRVING PARK — Neighbors will have a new spot to grab an Italian sub when Jersey Mike’s Subs opens its latest Chicago location this fall in Old Irving Park. Franchise owner Collin Dissette plans to open the restaurant — part of the national chain — at 4359 W. Irving Park Road in early October, Jersey Mike’s spokesman Kyle Potvin said.
CHICAGO, IL

