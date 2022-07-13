ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Walk-in center offers new health options in Newport

By Tracy Davis Pierce
Barton Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — Governor Phil Scott joined local leaders Friday for the ribbon-cutting for Newport’s new Express Care location. As cars cruised...

bartonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, July 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do in our region for Saturday, July 16. The Missisquoi paddle pedal and Richford river festival is happening today. During the event, participants can choose between a 6.5 mile paddle down the Missisquoi River, or a 5-mile bike ride through the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
ADDISON, VT
The Valley Reporter

At-home COVID-19 tests available locally

The Vermont Department of Health is making free, rapid antigen tests for COVID available to towns, libraries and community pantries and food shelves. The Warren Library and the Joslin Library have requested tests. Warren Library director Marie Schmukal said the library had received its tests and they are available for distribution, one test kit per person. The Joslin Memorial Library tests are available and one test kit per person is being distributed, according to library director Jason Butler. Tests are available during library operating hours. The Warren Public Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10-6; Tuesday and Saturday, 9-2. The Joslin Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday, 10-5; Saturday 10-2. The library tests are available to all members of the public.
WARREN, VT
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Health
Newport, VT
Government
newportdispatch.com

15-year-old swimmer reopens border with 25-mile swim from Newport to Magog

NEWPORT — On Wednesday, 15-year-old Margaret Rivard of Derby reopened the Canadian border to open water swimming by completing a 25-mile international swim on Lake Memphremagog between Newport, Vermont, and Magog, Quebec. Taking part in the “In Search of Memphre” swim, Rivard entered the water at 12:30 a.m. at...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s cities and towns are figuring out how to spend federal cash from the American Rescue Plan. South Burlington got $5.6 million and city leaders say there is $3 million left. “I can’t underscore enough how exciting of an opportunity this is,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s deputy manager. He says they’re turning to city residents through a survey to see what big ideas they have about how to spend the money before it’s too late. “Council said, ‘Well, what aren’t we thinking of? What is out there? What brilliant idea is out there? What transformational idea is out there?”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Potted trees bring life to a Burlington street that’s too crowded for planting

This summer is the second for a potted plant pilot project on North Street in Burlington, which aims to bring greenery to a hot and crowded stretch of road. About half of Burlington’s milelong North Street has a lack of trees — from about where the street meets North Winooski Avenue all the way to where it ends at North Avenue. Residents along that route experience higher poverty rates than the city’s average, according to U.S. Census Tract 3.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington mayor comes down with COVID on vacation in Italy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has tested positive for COVID during his family vacation in Italy. His office says he tested positive Wednesday and that his symptoms are mild and improving. They say he is following CDC guidance to avoid travel and take extra precautions. The mayor was fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in June.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Health Care#Governor#Express Care
mynbc5.com

Burlington area bike-share program suspends operations

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents used to be able to rent an electric bike with just a swipe of their phone. Now, the vendor behind the city's bike share program has pulled the plug. The Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association is looking into new options after Bolt Mobility, the...
BURLINGTON, VT
colchestersun.com

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another close call at a Stowe area waterfall has public safety officials warning the public. Stowe Mountain Rescue says there’s a pattern to the worst rescue calls at Bingham Falls. They say someone climbs to the highest point to jump, changes their mind, and then slips off.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Governor's Cup helps drive business to Barre businesses

BARRE, Vt. — As drivers at the Thunder Road Speedbowl prepared their engines for the 43rd annual Governor's Cup race, the city of Barre was also gearing up for an influx of visitors and locals excited to take part in Thursday night's action. Tracie Lewis with the Barre Partnership...
BARRE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
mynbc5.com

3-year-old Vermonter drowned in pool but survived

NEWPORT, Vt. — Three-year-old Aweyn West is lucky to be alive. On July 5, the toddler was spending the day at his grandfather’s house in Newport, Vermont when his family says he wandered into an above-ground swimming pool and went underwater. “He was under for about seven minutes,”...
NEWPORT, VT
rutlandvermont.com

Rutland Celebrates Amtrak Service

Friday, July 29 the Amtrak Ethan Allen Express train will begin service between New York City and Burlington. On that day, a celebration will be held at the “James M. Jeffords Rail Passenger Welcome Center,” locally known as the Rutland Amtrak Station, as the Ethan Allen Express arrives from Burlington and travels to New York. The public is invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch served by The Maple Angus beginning at 11:30am and brief remarks to follow at 12:00 noon as we celebrate this historic event. The event is hosted by the Mayor of Rutland City, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC), the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), and the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Newport police charge grandfather in near drowning of 3-year-old

NEWPORT, Vt. — The grandfather of athree-year-old boy who nearly drowned earlier this month has been charged with cruelty to a child, Newport police said. Kevin West, 46, of Newport, has been issued a court summons after police determined that he allegedly fell asleep while supervising three-year-old Aweyn West at his home.
NEWPORT, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Williston crash sends one to hospital

Williston, VT — On Friday morning, a crash occurred at the intersection of North Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue between a car and a garbage truck. Both drivers were medically assessed on the scene and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the truck driver denied transport to the hospital.
WILLISTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy