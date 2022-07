GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an Enosburg Falls man led troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 89 Wednesday evening. Vermont State Police say at about 5:45 p.m., they spotted Zachary Deso-Walker, 21, speeding on I-89 in Georgia and tried to pull him over. But they say he tried to elude officers and accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph.

