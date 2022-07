It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO