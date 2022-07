Sue Fontaine had no idea what was going on until she got closer. Sue talked to the Courier-Gazette about what happened off Owl's Head on a recent Sunday morning. She and her husband were in their boat about to get pictures of lighthouses when she spotted a seal. But the seal had red behind it, and they thought that it was hurt by getting tangled up in a net. What happened next was shocking and all captured with 116 photos, with over 80 posted on her Facebook page.

HARPSWELL, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO